The Studio Ghibli Museum Saved Due To Crowdfunding – TheGamer

Just like Arrietty, the city of Mitaka and Ghibli fans across Japan fought for what they loved to keep the doors of the museum open.

As Arrietty from The Secret World Of Arrietty said, “Sometimes you have to fight for the things that are worth fighting for,” which is exactly what the city of Mitaka, Japan city council did earlier this month when The Ghibli Museum faced potential closure due to financial hardships, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The museum is known for housing many beloved Ghibli themed items and memorabilia, such as a larger than life sized replica of the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro, a ceiling covered in a fresco style painting featuring characters from Kiki’s Delivery Service and a real-life Howl’s Moving Castle – which is currently under construction – as well as having a rooftop garden, café and a theater that shows Ghibli short films.

The city of Mitaka, Japan began a crowdfunding campaign July 19, 2021 in order to raise the 10 million yen – $91,652 – needed for the maintenance and repairs to keep the doors open. Donations were sought in increments of 5,000 yen – $45. The council also announced usage of the ‘Hometown Tax system’, in which citizens would be able to make donations in any region of the country and receive goods that are native to that area, such as produce.

Not wanting to see Totoro left out in the rain, fans quickly sprang into action and raised the funds in less than 24 hours. Not only that, as of July 22, the campaign has raised more than twice its initial goal with donations totaling at over 24 million yen – $217,017. The campaign will remain open until January 31st of next year, so residents of Japan have plenty of time to continue to donate and receive a tax write-off for their donations, as well as exclusive Ghibli merchandise.

It comes as no surprise that fans quickly rallied behind the museum, as Studio Ghibli has always been a source of inspiration – especially in the gaming community. Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems to be a particular outlet for Ghibli lovers, as we have seen some fans using codes to create Ghibli inspired outfits, as well as one talented player even recreating actual scenes from Spirited Away.

As Sophie Hatter said in Howl’s Moving Castle, “…the best blaze burns the brightest when circumstances are at their worst,” and The Studio Ghibli Museum and the city of Mitaka are a testament to that.

NEXT: Why You Should Watch Ocean Waves, Studio Ghibli’s Queer Sleeper Hit

People Are Speedrunning The New Google Doodle The record is already down to 11 seconds.

Read Next

About The Author