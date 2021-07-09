- The story of top MLB Draft prospects Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker & MLB’s Pitching Factory | VandyBoys MLB
- 2021 MLB Mock Draft 3.0 – Kiley McDaniel predicts the first two rounds ESPN
- Potential Detroit Tigers No. 1 pick Jackson Jobe’s 99 mph fastball isn’t his best feature Detroit Free Press
- Marcelo Mayer’s coach compares Pirates’ potential top draft pick to another former No. 1 from the same high school TribLIVE
- Famous family ties for 2021 Draft prospects MLB.com
- View Full Coverage on Google News