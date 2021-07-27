The Story Behind “I Just Had Sex” By Lonely Island – GQ

“I Just Had Sex,” a paean to getting laid composed by the comedy-rap group The Lonely Island, initially aired as a digital short on Saturday Night Live in December 2010. In just under three minutes, it celebrates the act of copulation with the confidence and bravado of traditional rap and R&B songs, while swapping typical displays of masculinity for much more, uh, honest lyrics. Sex, for instance, is swaggeringly described as “the best 30 seconds of my life.”
The track in general is dedicated to “them girls that let us flop around on top of them,” while there is a fervent acknowledgement that it’s “nice of any girl ever” for allowing that to happen. Akon lends his golden pipes to the chorus—“I just had sex and it felt so good”—which makes for a genuinely triumphant anthem.
It’s also, inadvertently, the perfect 2021 song of the summer. “I Just Had Sex” captures the collective joy of society reopening, and the relief of being intimate again after a year stuck inside. Like any good song of the summer, it celebrates horniness, but particularly post-pandemic horniness: overly enthusiastic and slightly rusty. And right now, we can all get behind a message like, “And I’ll never go back / To the not having sex ways of the past.”
Here, The Lonely Island members Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (plus DJ Frank E) come together to share the story of how this classic song came to be.
Andy Samberg: Our first three albums we rented houses for the summer and shacked up altogether. I think that’s the right use of that phrase. Shacked up. We have a music manager who sent us beats and we stockpiled all the beats and we’d spend the first week going through them all and marking beats we liked. “I Just Had Sex” was definitely one of those where we were like, “Oh, we should do something on this. It sounds really big.”
Akiva Schaffer: The DJ’s name was Frank E. His name remains to this day Frank E., as far as I know. He may have changed it. I don’t know.
DJ Frank E: I had never met the guys. I was a fan of “I’m On A Boat” and all their previous stuff on SNL and everything. We sent the files over just like, all right, why not? And trusted that something good would come out of it. The managers sent it out, and then the rest is history.
Andy Samberg: We’re not big weed guys, but we constantly would do interviews around our albums and people would be like, “what were you guys smoking when you came up with this idea?” And this one is funny because we actually were smoking when we came up with this idea. Me and Jorma got stony one night and came up with 12 ideas, three of which we actually ended up making. “I Just Had Sex” was one of them.
Jorma Taccone: Yeah me and Andy were smoking weed. Akiva, I don’t know what he was doing that night, but for whatever reason, maybe he didn’t want to smoke weed.
Akiva Schaffer: I want to be clear. My wife was pregnant at the time and upstairs. It’d be like 9:30 or 10:00 and I go, “Guys, I’m going to call it tonight a little early to take care of a pregnant woman that I impregnated.”
Andy Samberg: And we were like, “Oh, Dad’s gone. Let’s smoke some reefer.” We were very into, at that time, very blunt anthem statement songs. It was just me and Jorma laughing about how, especially when you’re young, you can’t believe you get to have sex. It feels so good, that it shouldn’t actually be real and exist. And what a wonderful gift it is anytime it is able to occur, of course, in a loving way. It’s clearly from the perspective that the narrators are stunted, and we were giggling about that POV and applying something that basic and immature to a beat that sounded so big and radio friendly.
Jorma Taccone: The first line that I thought was really funny that I think he said was, “let us flop around on top of them.” Because it’s the most accurate part of the song of just like, “Ah, this is sadly how I think a lot of women maybe feel about sex with men.”
Akiva Schaffer: And then I got to wake up in the morning and be like, “I wonder what they got into.” I opened Pro Tools and I could hear the first verse and or first chorus. That was a treat. That was the best of all of our times when I got to experience something like that.
Jorma Taccone: Oftentimes if there’s a song that has the two of us on it, such as “I’m on a Boat,” usually it was like a two guy concept and the other guy comes in to Bioreports News it. Then we all just worked on it together and wrote the rest of it.
Andy Samberg: “We Takin’ Over” [by DJ Khaled] had just come out when we were making that album. It starts off with him saying his own name and we were like, “oh, we should do it like Khaled’s mixtape.” We reached out to Akon’s team and we were basically like, “We wrote this song for Akon. Does he want to do it? If he doesn’t, don’t tell anyone because then we’ll ask someone else.” And he was into it.
Jorma Taccone: We’re just massive fans and we immediately sort of thought of him as somebody who we were fans of, but also would sound good on it.
Akiva Schaffer: We sent it to him and he recorded on his own in Miami or Atlanta. And he sent it to us. That day was a real treat when it was like, “Here’s this first pass on it. And it’s not mixed or anything.” And we were like, “Oh my God, he just destroyed that.” Then he flew out to New York to make the video.
Akiva Schaffer: He knew it was hilarious.
Andy Samberg: He was having a blast. We shot on top of the MetLife building.
Jorma Taccone: They were like, “Yeah. The one thing about Akon is he’s from Senegal and so he’s not super psyched on the cold.” And we were like, “Oh. That’s going to be a problem.”
Andy Samberg: Akon was freezing cold, as we all were.
Akiva Schaffer: It’s the second tallest building in New York. And I think it was six degrees on the ground and it was super windy. I don’t think I’m lying if I say it’s the coldest I’ve ever felt in my entire life. I remember somebody saying with wind chill it was at negative 20. We would start doing a take and your face would freeze and then you’d run back inside.
Jorma Taccone: It was insanely cold. We had to wear those ear muffs. We didn’t want to, but anytime we tried to do without that it was like our ears were going to freeze off.
Akiva Schaffer: Akon, for most of his takes, his face wasn’t moving. I remember I needed to write something down. So I took off my glove and my hand got in two words and then it couldn’t.
Andy Samberg: It was gnarly. The color correct was very challenging because we looked like Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls with rouge blotches on our cheeks. We still did those shots at the end where we’re like lifted up on a crane, even higher above the building. Like 30, 40 feet in the air. And I remember actively, all of us being like, “You might die doing this shot.” And wondering why we were doing it, but then seeing it and being like, “It looks cool.”
Jorma Taccone: We were on a chair that was on a crane, so we’re swinging around on this crane. It was really scary. I don’t know why we did it. And then the most frustrating part is that at the end of the day, we were like, “This looks like green screen.” We killed ourselves to do this crazy maneuver and it was very memorable and I’m glad we did it for the memory. But in terms of actually seeing what it looks like, you’re like, “This doesn’t even look like anything.”
Andy Samberg: I forgot how many cool settings we got in Central Park, the underground tunnel-y thing with the incredible ceiling and those little palladium stage things they have there. It all looks super huge. I remember joking a lot about how it was like our Armageddon, Michael Bay video. Times Square and everyone watching all over the world.
Akiva Schaffer: Armageddon was the main inspiration.
Jorma Taccone: This is meant to be a celebration. It’s why you have the chorus of people at the end. You’re meant to have this all-inclusive, worldwide “we can all get behind this” kind of feeling. Men, women, gay, straight — we can all relate to this. That was sort of our tone, which is why, when we shot the music video, we wanted it to have an international feeling. Just global families watching TV and people watching it in Times Square and singing along to it. It’s this sort of dumb feeling of camaraderie.
Akiva Schaffer: Katy Perry’s “Firework” was huge that year, with the fireworks all coming out of people’s chests from their hearts. We were like, “Let’s have this last shot be fireworks, obviously coming out of our crotches, on the roof.” So we looked up who did the “Firework” video and it was Dave Meyers. He was like the number one music video director of all time. We had met him one time in passing when we were assistants in LA, because his little sister had gone to school with us. I always had this thing in my head of “We know who Dave Meyers is. He’s one of us.” Even though he’s like 10 years older.
Andy Samberg: And so successful.
Akiva Schaffer: And we were like 22 in LA with nothing. So I just cold-called Radical Media, his production company. He wrote back right away, a super nice long email being like, “Of course, anything I can do to help. We actually had a crew in Budapest for two nights shooting the fireworks off and then it was a company based out in Texas that did the VFX for it. Here’s their names. I’ll email them and tell them you called.” So I called some random VFX company in Texas and they went and found the drives of the Katy Perry fireworks.
Jorma Taccone: Akiva is relentless with that kind of stuff. Just in terms of tracking down stuff he likes and being like, “Oh no, they’re going to love this.”
Andy Samberg: Thanks to Katy Perry for loaning us those fireworks. I feel like we probably drunkenly at a party said, “We have the same fireworks as Katy Perry.” Besides the email thank you for Dave Meyers, our paths have never crossed and so this is a formal thank you.
Jorma Taccone: It is a big celebratory, “anyone can get behind this” sort of concept like “you’re a firework.” Anyone can feel that. Unless, you’re a virgin. Then you can’t relate, but it’s at least aspirational at that point.
Akiva Schaffer: Oh my God, I forgot John McEnroe was in it. He was in New York. So I remember he just came up and stood in front of a green screen for a second and we shot completely away from the rest of the video, just like on the SNL stage.
Andy Samberg: Blake [Lively] and Jessica [Alba], I think we got the talent department at SNL. Oh my God, I can’t believe they were in it. They’re so awesome for doing that.
Akiva Schaffer: When they said yes, we were very stoked. It was not casual for us. This is getting bigger and bigger. This is major.
Andy Samberg: The pile of manure was definitely the last thing we shot and that’s all I really remember. We had shot everything and they’re like, “Okay, put a pile of manure on that bed and then come back and do the last shot.” And we do that. But yeah, pretty dumb.
Jorma Taccone: It’s one of the dumbest songs that we’ve ever made, to me. Like, honestly, it’s so simple and stupid. That is truly our perspective: Why would anyone allow us to have sex with them? So in that way, I’m proud of it. But I also think it’s a very stupid song. It’s sold a lot, which is obviously both flattering, but also confusing occasionally. It sort of strikes a chord with people the same way that “I’m On a Boat” does, which is also a song that’s relentlessly about one thing and also is connected to like an event that most people will experience. Most people will maybe get on a boat at some point in their life. And most people will probably hopefully be able to copulate.
Andy Samberg: Personally speaking, it’s not really one of my favorites. When we did our tour a couple of years ago, it was definitely one of the ones we played towards the end of the show. ‘Cause it’s clearly one of our biggest hits and it sounds really big. And when we’d be doing it and there was a crowd, I really got why. But I’m just always into weirder stuff, more specific stuff. But I like it. It’s fine.
Akiva Schaffer: Sometimes we’d hear a beat and be like, “Man, if Drake took this one this could be on the radio tomorrow. This is a smash. And then we’d be like, nope, we’re going to fart all over it.”
Andy Samberg: Sometimes we would actually get to meet and talk to the producers and it was generally because they liked what we did, but we always would have this insecurity that they’d be like, “Oh man, these dumbasses ruined my music.”
DJ Frank E: The first time I heard it was on SNL, believe it or not. They kept it under lock and key. We got wind that Akon was going to be on it, so we all tuned in. I had a smile on my face the first time I heard it. That’s how I know there was something special there, and apparently everyone else thought the same thing. I mean, it checked all the boxes. It made you laugh. It was catchy. Akon sounded great. They sounded great. They had some great one-liners. My goal is always to make music that reaches the most people and they definitely checked that box.
Akiva Schaffer: My favorite part about it is how it’s one of our best ones that we pulled off in terms of, it sounded like an actual radio song.
Andy Samberg: Yeah. And a huge part of that is just, we like Akon and how his voice sounds.
Akiva Schaffer: Akon and Frank E. Together. The sound of that music and his voice and the melody that we chose somehow come together. This could sound like a real song. This might be the closest we’ve ever gotten to that.
Akiva Schaffer: In some foreign countries where English is not their first language, it was being played un-ironically. Especially in Vietnam and Thailand. We got direct messages from people there like, “It’s playing at the club as if it’s just a song.” Because the nuance of the distinction would be lost if English wasn’t your first language.
Andy Samberg: It’s Akon. He’s worldwide.
