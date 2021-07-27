The Story Behind “I Just Had Sex” By Lonely Island – GQ

Andy Samberg: We’re not big weed guys, but we constantly would do interviews around our albums and people would be like, “what were you guys smoking when you came up with this idea?” And this one is funny because we actually were smoking when we came up with this idea. Me and Jorma got stony one night and came up with 12 ideas, three of which we actually ended up making. “I Just Had Sex” was one of them.

Jorma Taccone: Yeah me and Andy were smoking weed. Akiva, I don’t know what he was doing that night, but for whatever reason, maybe he didn’t want to smoke weed.

Akiva Schaffer: I want to be clear. My wife was pregnant at the time and upstairs. It’d be like 9:30 or 10:00 and I go, “Guys, I’m going to call it tonight a little early to take care of a pregnant woman that I impregnated.”

Andy Samberg: And we were like, “Oh, Dad’s gone. Let’s smoke some reefer.” We were very into, at that time, very blunt anthem statement songs. It was just me and Jorma laughing about how, especially when you’re young, you can’t believe you get to have sex. It feels so good, that it shouldn’t actually be real and exist. And what a wonderful gift it is anytime it is able to occur, of course, in a loving way. It’s clearly from the perspective that the narrators are stunted, and we were giggling about that POV and applying something that basic and immature to a beat that sounded so big and radio friendly.

Jorma Taccone: The first line that I thought was really funny that I think he said was, “let us flop around on top of them.” Because it’s the most accurate part of the song of just like, “Ah, this is sadly how I think a lot of women maybe feel about sex with men.”

Akiva Schaffer: And then I got to wake up in the morning and be like, “I wonder what they got into.” I opened Pro Tools and I could hear the first verse and or first chorus. That was a treat. That was the best of all of our times when I got to experience something like that.

Jorma Taccone: Oftentimes if there’s a song that has the two of us on it, such as “I’m on a Boat,” usually it was like a two guy concept and the other guy comes in to Bioreports News it. Then we all just worked on it together and wrote the rest of it.

Andy Samberg: “We Takin’ Over” [by DJ Khaled] had just come out when we were making that album. It starts off with him saying his own name and we were like, “oh, we should do it like Khaled’s mixtape.” We reached out to Akon’s team and we were basically like, “We wrote this song for Akon. Does he want to do it? If he doesn’t, don’t tell anyone because then we’ll ask someone else.” And he was into it.

Jorma Taccone: We’re just massive fans and we immediately sort of thought of him as somebody who we were fans of, but also would sound good on it.

Akiva Schaffer: We sent it to him and he recorded on his own in Miami or Atlanta. And he sent it to us. That day was a real treat when it was like, “Here’s this first pass on it. And it’s not mixed or anything.” And we were like, “Oh my God, he just destroyed that.” Then he flew out to New York to make the video.