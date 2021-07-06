The soundtrack to the NHS Buckingham Palace Tea Party was very unexpected – Woman & Home

Guests at the NHS Buckingham Palace Tea Party on Monday were treated to a very special musical performance, courtesy of the Queen’s personal brass band.

Prince William hosted a special tea party at Buckingham Palace yesterday for NHS workers in celebration of the organization’s 73rd anniversary.

The garden event featured hot tea, fresh cakes, and top-quality entertainment from the Queen’s brass band.

Healthcare workers enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a tea party at Buckingham Palace yesterday, complete with fresh pastries, bone china, and of course, royally-approved live entertainment.

The outdoor event, which celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, saw Prince William welcome 28 healthcare staff at the Queen’s London residence. The Duke of Cambridge spent the occasion milling from table to table at the elegant garden party, meeting a selection of nurses, careworkers, cleaners, and caterers.

He was, unfortunately, flying solo for the engagement, with the Duchess of Cambridge isolating after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19.

The VIP gathering was made all the more special by the presence of the Queen’s brass band, who played their trumpets dutifully as Prince William mingled with his honorable guests. Perhaps most surprising was the choice of the setlist, which included a tribute to the iconic James Bond.

Prince William shares a tea party with NHS workers at Buckingham Palace (Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/bioreports via Getty Images))

The Queen’s band played James Bond music at the NHS Buckingham Palace Tea Party (Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/bioreports via Getty Images))

The 1962 theme song of the iconic British films was performed by the talented quartet during the tea party, adding a touch of drama to an already majestic atmosphere.

Prince William, who had attended a service at St. Paul’s Catherdral earlier that day to mark the NHS’s birthday, went on to express his gratitude to the tea party’s guests.

“I am delighted you could all come here, and thank you,” he said. “What you guys are doing on a daily basis is just extraordinary, I don’t know how you all keep it up, it’s been truly relentless.”

Without Kate to share the hosting weight, the Duke also stayed an extra 30 minutes to ensure he spoke to everyone in attendance.

The NHS Buckingham Palace Tea Party was just one of the thousands of tea parties that took place around the UK yesterday to celebrate the organization’s tireless work. Similar gatherings, both in-person and virtually, were held in communities and businesses nationwide to help raise funds for the NHS at this incredibly challenging time.