The Sixties in the Arab World: Culture

The second of a three-part series charting a decade of change; how music, literature, the arts and film broke new ground in the Arab world of the 1960s.

The 1960s was a decade of change that hugely affected the Arab world.

This second of three episodes charts the culture of the time – from the poetry of protest to authors using the written word as a weapon of change and meeting the Arab world’s radical Sixties filmmakers.

These stories of how creativity shaped the Sixties in the Arab world are told by many witnesses, from fashion designers to directors, musicians, broadcasters, dramatists and authors.

The final episode will examine how people and society changed during this transformative decade.