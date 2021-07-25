The Simpsons Want Dwayne Johnson to Guest Star & Be Friends with Lisa – Screen Rant

The Simpsons have a storyline for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in which he befriends Lisa Simpson, so long as he accepts the invitation to guest star.

Add resident of Springfield to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s acting career as creators of The Simpsons want the former pro-wrestler to guest star and befriend Lisa Simpson. Regarded as one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time, The Rock jumped into acting in 2001, starring as The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns. Since then, Johnson has developed a lucrative acting career, starring in high profile movies over the years, such as the Fast & Furious franchise (starting with Fast Five in 2011) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The wrestler is also poised to play superhero Black Adam in the 2022 film of the same name.

Originally airing in 1989, The Simpsons, is still going strong, now entering its 33rd season, which is scheduled to air on September 26, 2021. Known for its satirical humor and depiction of American life, the series was initially praised in its early seasons in the ’90s, which are generally regarded as the show’s “golden age.” While still relevant, the series has received more criticism in recent years for a perceived decline in quality. Still, The Simpsons has won numerous awards and accolades, including 34 Primetime Emmys and earning the title of the “20th century’s best TV series” (which was named by Time magazine). Because of its prominence in everyday American life, the show has attracted numerous celebrity voices throughout the years, and it seems another guest voice is in the works.

During a Comic-Con@Home panel for The Simpsons, the first question asked proposed the idea of Lisa Simpson befriending The Rock. Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa, poised the question and went on to follow it up with saying “it just sounds like a natural fit.” While the other panelists first laughed at the idea, writer Carolyn Omine’s response makes it seem like the idea is already in the works.

There is a story that we came up with, Lisa and The Rock, but we don’t know yet. We’re still hoping The Rock will hear us. If anybody knows The Rock, tell him that we want that!

Omine says that there is a story planned where The Rock does in fact befriend Lisa. While Omine cannot divulge too much of the storyline, she basically explains that The Rock’s part is ready. He just needs to accept it. Though Johnson has yet to appear in The Simpsons, he would not be the only pro-wrestler to guest star on the show. Bret “Hitman” Hart, former WWE Hall of Famer, voiced the role of a Russian wrestler named “Hitman” in the 21st episode of season eight. Since that cameo occurred back in 1997, it seems like it’s time for The Rock to enter The Simpsons ring.

Since his pro-wrestling days, Johnson has made a name for himself in the acting world. Starring in everything from action films to comedies, The Rock has proven his range in acting. Known for his muscular build and big personality, it would be very interesting to see how he ends up befriending the younger Lisa Simpson. Given The Rock’s and Lisa’s passion and penchant for accomplishment, it really does seem like their friendship would be a good fit for the world of The Simpsons.

Next: The Simpsons: The Reason Itchy & Scratchy Are Added Into Certain Episodes

Source: Comic-Con@Home





Email



The Walking Dead Season 11 Casts The Boys’ Laila Robins as Commonwealth Leader

About The Author