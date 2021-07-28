THE SIMPSONS Arcade Game Gets a Retro Replica Cabinet – Nerdist

Are you a big Simpsons fan? A big retro gaming fan? Well, if you got a few hundred dollars to spare (and space in your garage), then this news is about to make your day. Via Engadget, we’ve learned that for the classic Konami game’s 30th anniversary, the folks at Arcade1Up are introducing a retro cabinet version of The Simpsons Arcade Game. It’s pretty much an exact replica of the game that folks of a certain age will remember playing endlessly at their local Chuck E. Cheese’s. (You know who you are).

Despite its retro appearance, there are some improvements to this version of The Simpsons Arcade Game. To begin with, there is a remote play option. This allows for other cabinet owners to join in without ever leaving their homes. This would have all seemed like science fiction to those of us who put our hard-earned allowance quarters into the slots back in the day. Speaking of quarters, not needing any of those? Yet another major improvement.

Pre-orders for The Simpsons Arcade Game begin on August 16th. However, there is no price point yet announced by Arcade1Up. But given how much their other recent cabinets cost, expect this one to be on the pricey side. Their recent re-release of TMNT: Turtles in Time went for$650.00. Expect a similar price for the upcoming The Simpsons game. Nostalgia comes with a hefty price tag, folks.

Arcade1Up

In a statement, Scott Bachrach from Arcade1Up said, “Arcade1Up is excited to expand its family home game room offerings. All with a modern lens on retro gaming and classic pop-culture game collection editions like The Simpsons. With over 2 million home arcade and pinball machines sold by Arcade1Up, fans will enjoy bringing home the authentic arcade experience with endless gameplay.” We have a feeling some of you reading this are about to welcome Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie into your homes very soon.