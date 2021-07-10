“The Secrets of Minecraft” is a brand-new upcoming monthly YouTube series – Windows Central

Source: Mojang Studios | YouTube

Minecraft does just fine on its own, but Mojang Studios loves to connect to the broader Minecraft community with a strong social media presence. This includes a myriad of Minecraft-related YouTube series, most recently culminating in the “10 Things You Didn’t Know About Minecraft” and “How We Make Minecraft” series. Today, Mojang has revealed what their next informative and humorous YouTube series will be: “The Secrets of Minecraft.” There’s even a light-hearted trailer to explain what the series will be about.

The narrators from Mojang’s two previous YouTube series are returning and apparently co-hosting this new line of videos, which has already led to an interesting dynamic (between a depressed Minecraft character and a sassy computer?). As for what “The Secrets of Minecraft” will be about, it’s all in the name. The series will take a closer look at some of the better-kept secrets and details of Minecraft, which should be pretty interesting.

“The Secrets of Minecraft” will be a monthly YouTube series, and is apparently coming pretty soon. We can’t wait to see what kinds of topics the series will cover. If you’re excited to watch the new videos, be sure to check out our list of best Minecraft merch, toys, and gifts. You can also check out our ultimate guide on the Caves and Cliffs Update for all the info on the latest update for Minecraft.