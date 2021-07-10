“The Secrets of Minecraft” is a brand-new upcoming monthly YouTube series – Windows Central

Source: Mojang Studios | YouTube
What you need to know
- Minecraft loves to engage with its community through various means, including several comedic YouTube series.
- It seems “How We Make Minecraft” is being retired in favor of an all-new series coming soon: “The Secrets of Minecraft.”
- The series features the narrators from “How We Make Minecraft” and “10 Things You Didn’t Know About Minecraft.”
- As the name implies, “The Secrets of Minecraft” will discuss various hidden details and facts about the world’s largest game.
Minecraft does just fine on its own, but Mojang Studios loves to connect to the broader Minecraft community with a strong social media presence. This includes a myriad of Minecraft-related YouTube series, most recently culminating in the “10 Things You Didn’t Know About Minecraft” and “How We Make Minecraft” series. Today, Mojang has revealed what their next informative and humorous YouTube series will be: “The Secrets of Minecraft.” There’s even a light-hearted trailer to explain what the series will be about.
The narrators from Mojang’s two previous YouTube series are returning and apparently co-hosting this new line of videos, which has already led to an interesting dynamic (between a depressed Minecraft character and a sassy computer?). As for what “The Secrets of Minecraft” will be about, it’s all in the name. The series will take a closer look at some of the better-kept secrets and details of Minecraft, which should be pretty interesting.
“The Secrets of Minecraft” will be a monthly YouTube series, and is apparently coming pretty soon. We can’t wait to see what kinds of topics the series will cover. If you’re excited to watch the new videos, be sure to check out our list of best Minecraft merch, toys, and gifts. You can also check out our ultimate guide on the Caves and Cliffs Update for all the info on the latest update for Minecraft.
A gaming masterpiece
Minecraft
Available everywhere you play.
Minecraft is an inarguable and complete success. It has sold copies in the hundreds of millions, has a huge following of dedicated players, and lets you unlock your every creative desire. It’s also available on every platform imaginable, including Xbox, Windows 10, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. Play with anyone and play anywhere.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Feels shady
Is AMD cheating to get better battery by reducing laptop performance?
AMD laptops bring a lot of power to the table, literally. You only see max AMD performance when plugged into an AC outlet instead of running on battery. Is that practice OK, though, and could Intel get away with it as well? Let’s talk about how laptops are changing.