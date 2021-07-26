The Science Behind Jon Rahm’s Covid-19 Déjà Vu – The Wall Street Journal

TOKYO—Jon Rahm keeps testing positive.

The first set of bad news came after the third round of the Memorial Tournament in June, when Rahm walked off the course with a six-shot lead only to find out a Covid-19 test he had taken came back positive. The price of the result was the $1.7 million payday he was near certain to earn.

This week, the 26-year-old Spanish golfer’s quest for Olympic gold was derailed once again by the same opponent: the Covid-19-causing coronavirus. Rahm tested positive on the third test he was required to take before traveling to Tokyo for the games.

The surreal sequence of events was made even more surprising by one other detail: Rahm had been vaccinated.

“I would have loved to have been the first Spanish Olympic gold medalist in golf, but unfortunately destiny had other plans,” he wrote on Twitter in Spanish and English. “This is a great reminder for all of us that we’re still in a pandemic.”