The Scarlet Witch is dead, and it looks like Magneto killed her – Polygon

The most anticipated event in the current X-Men lineup is undoubtedly Inferno, but before we get to the part where Mystique burns all of our stuff down with her anger, we have The Trial of Magneto. And now we know exactly what he’s accused of that’s so bad. Insert your Law & Order sound here!

In the pages of last week’s SWORD #6, the Master of Magnetism was seen hobnobbing with the last person you’d expect to be invited to a big mutant party: Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch.

Wanda is mutant public enemy #1 for her role in M-Day, when, in a moment of mental crisis, she magically stripped 90% of the world’s mutants of their superpowers. Then, to make matters worse, it was revealed that she and her brother Quicksilver weren’t really Magneto’s kids, and they weren’t really mutants. On Krakoa, she’s known as the Great Pretender.

But, as Magneto admitted to her in SWORD #6, Krakoa is a place where mutants are given a chance to make new lives free of the transgressions in their pasts. And perhaps part of his new life will be that, after all the years he and Wanda spent thinking that they were related, he should admit that he still cares for her like family. It was touching.

And in this week’s X-Factor, it all went to heck.

What else is happening in the pages of our favorite comics? We’ll tell you. Welcome to Monday Funnies, Polygon’s weekly list of the books that our comics editor enjoyed this past week. It’s part society pages of superhero lives, part reading recommendations, part “look at this cool art.” There may be some spoilers. There may not be enough context. But there will be great comics. (And if you missed the last edition, read this.)

X-Factor #10

Image: Leah Williams, David Baldeón, David Messina, Lucas Werneck/Marvel Comics

The Scarlet Witch’s body was found in a Krakoan anteroom, presumably dead. Magneto wasn’t present, but the issue indicates that this storyline will be seen again in The Trial of Magneto. One of Krakoa’s greatest heroes is now accused of breaking one of its most sacred laws: Don’t kill humans.

Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular

Image: Larry O’Neil, Jorge Fornés/DC Comics

The best part of DC Comics’ Green Arrow anniversary special is definitely a touching 6-page tribute comic to the late writer and editor Denny O’Neil, written by his son Larry. It is not an exaggeration to say that if you are under the age of 70 and you like Batman, O’Neil is why.

DC has all six pages of the comic available to read online for free.

United States of Captain America #1

Image: Josh Trujillo, Jan Bazaldua/Marvel Comics

United States of Captain America is a new miniseries in which a mysterious killer is traveling around the country, trying to kill people who take the Captain America emblem on to do good — so naturally Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are on the case, with one new “Captain America” introduced in each issue, with a backup story telling their origin. This week’s was Aaron Fischer, an unhomed queer kid who protects the innocent across America’s railways.

Eternals #5

Image: Kieron Gillen, VC’s Clayton Cowles/Marvel Comics

I can’t remember if this is the first data page I’ve ever featured in Monday Funnies, but look. I’m in the middle of watching Star Trek: Deep Space 9 for the first time right now. And the giant celestial engine that powers the Earth in Marvel Comics also loves Deep Space 9.

Catwoman 2021 Annual

Image: Ram V, Kyle Hotz, Fernando Blanco, Juan Ferreyra/DC Comics

The Batman-adjacent vigilante Azrael is like the Catholic church — you’re never gonna be down with everything he’s doing, but the aesthetic … you have to respect the commitment to the aesthetic. Maybe it’s just that I got hooked on the Nightfall era of Batman comics early, but I’m always at least a little excited to see Azrael.

Beta Ray Bill #4

Image: Daniel Warren Johnson/Marvel Comics

Daniel Warren Johnson wins the Sound Effects of the Week award, for the beautifully rendered TSWA of Bill raising his axe and the absolutely visceral SPLOK of him bringing it down. Words can’t express.