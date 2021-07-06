The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds2 were not going to have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), at least that’s what the early rumors said. Now leakster Ice Universe provides evidence to the contrary.

The Buds2 will support ANC as can be seen in the screenshot below. Currently, only the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live have active cancellation, while the Buds and Buds+ relied on just passive noise suppression.

The Buds2 will have that too, with silicone ear tips as can be seen in the pairing animation that leaked earlier today. This is where Ambient Sound mode comes in, it allows sound from your surroundings to reach your ears, which is handy when talking to someone. This feature was available even on the original buds.





A screenshot that reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will have active noise cancellation

Anyway, the Galaxy Buds2 will deliver better bass, according to leakster. In our review we noted that the original Buds had really poor bass output and we found a marked improvement with the Buds+ when we reviewed them. The Buds2 are unlikely to match the Buds Pro, which have a 2-way speaker system with an 11 mm driver serving as a woofer, but improved bass will go along way towards justifying the price.

The Galaxy Buds2 are rumored to cost $150-$170 in the US and €180-€200 in Europe. This is Buds Pro kind of pricing, especially accounting for recent discounts. The Buds2, the new foldable flagships and the new smartwatches will be unveiled on August 11.

Source