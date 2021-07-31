Reuters Videos

‘Hard-won gains’ against Delta variant at risk -WHO

COVID-19 infections have increased by 80% over the past four weeks in most regions of the world, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Deaths in Africa – where only 1.5% of the population is vaccinated – rose by 80% over the same period.”Hard-won gains are in jeopardy or being lost, and health systems in many countries are being overwhelmed,” Tedros told a news conference.The Delta variant has been detected in 132 countries, becoming the dominant global strain, according to the WHO.