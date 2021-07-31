-
Reuters
Olympics-Judo-Krpalek wins gold as Riner suffers shock defeat
TOKYO (Reuters) -Czech heavyweight Lukas Krpalek won gold in the men’s judo +100 kg division on Friday, defeating Guram Tushishvili of Georgia in the final, after double Olympic champion Teddy Riner suffered a shock defeat in the quarters. It was the 30-year-old Krpalek’s second Olympic gold medal after he won the -100 kg division in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He beat Tushishvili by the combination of a sumi-gaeshi corner throw and a side four-corner hold for an ippon victory in a nearly four-minute contest.
NBC Sports BayArea
5 to Watch: Stanford’s Ledecky Targets One More Medal; Men’s Hoops Goes for 2nd Win
Team USA swimming continues in the spotlight at the Tokyo Olympics, with Stanfords Katie Ledecky back in the pool Friday to try to add to her medal collection. Plus the womens 100m takes center stage at the track and field venue, and mens basketball takes on Czech Republic. Heres whats on tap for Friday-Saturday:
Reuters
Olympics-Swimming-King calls out criticism of U.S. silver surge
Former Olympic champion Lilly King had a few choice words on Friday for critics of the U.S. swimming team’s silver and bronze medal glut in Tokyo, calling it inexcusable that second and third places could be considered failures. After day seven in the pool, the U.S. team had 24 medals – six gold, nine silver and nine bronze. By comparison, by the end of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, 16 of the U.S.’s 33 medals in the pool were gold.
Reuters Videos
‘Hard-won gains’ against Delta variant at risk -WHO
COVID-19 infections have increased by 80% over the past four weeks in most regions of the world, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Deaths in Africa – where only 1.5% of the population is vaccinated – rose by 80% over the same period.”Hard-won gains are in jeopardy or being lost, and health systems in many countries are being overwhelmed,” Tedros told a news conference.The Delta variant has been detected in 132 countries, becoming the dominant global strain, according to the WHO.
Motley Fool
This 1 Thing in Pfizer’s Earnings Report May be a Coronavirus Game Changer
All eyes were on Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine sales when it reported second-quarter earnings this week — and for good reason. The company has fully vaccinated more Americans than its rivals and has established itself as a leader in the worldwide vaccine market, too. Due to more and more orders, Pfizer now expects full-year coronavirus vaccine sales to total $33.5 billion, up from $26 billion.