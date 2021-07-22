The Royals Are “Worried” Prince Harry Could Write About His Step-Mom, Duchess Camilla – Cosmopolitan

As expected, Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is causing all kinds of drama amongst the royals—despite the fact that it hasn’t even come out yet and they have no idea what he’s going to say. But royal insiders tell the Daily Mail that the family is particularly concerned about what Harry might say about his step-mother Duchess Camilla, who—as anyone who watches The Crown knows—had an affair with Prince Charles while he was married to Princess Diana.

According to the outlet, Clarence House is “worried” about what Harry could write about Camilla—especially as Charles is gearing up to eventually be the King and she becomes Queen Consort. “Let’s be honest, Harry has never been close to the Duchess of Cornwall,” a source says. “If he documents their fraught relationship in the book it could be very damaging at a time when Charles is laying the groundwork for her to become Queen.”

Another source claims that Prince Charles “didn’t know anything about” Harry’s memoir, though this contradicts what a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told Entertainment Tonight, saying that—as the outlet put it—Harry “recently had a private conversation with his family about the book,” though he “would not be expected to get permission for a project like this from the Palace.”

Either way, it seems like the royals might be spiraling for literally no reason. A Page Six source says Harry does “not consider” the memoir to be a “f*ck you” to his family—and that he’s simply be telling his “truth” in the book. And even he made that clear in a statement, saying “my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

In other words, the royal family should probably chill until they actually read Harry’s book, lol.

Mehera Bonner

Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

