The Rock Shared New Photos of His Shredded ‘Black Adam’ Physique – menshealth.com

Dwayne Johnson has been hard at work training for his role in the upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam, which is entering its final week of shooting.

Over the holiday weekend, the star appeared to take some much-deserved time off, posting a photo that showed him relaxing shirtless at the edge of a lake complete with fishing pole in hand. “Always good to spend time with all my babies,” Johnson captioned the post.

Most of the attention, however, seemed to be on Johnson’s impressively shredded physique, the result of a recent weight cut that involved eating a daily, high-protein breakfast of flank steak, egg whites, brown rice, and blueberries, which he revealed last week that he consumes in a “liquid” form every morning.

Johnson’s celebrity friends and trainers like Gunnar Peterson were quick to react in the comments, with bodybuilding legend Kai Greene likening the Rock to Mr. Olympia.

“Are the “babies” peck 1 and peck 2 in this photo?!” another commenter joked. In a follow-up post today, The Rock provided another view, this time turning his back to the camera to reveal his giant lats.

“Back to work. This is our final week of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM. I can’t thank you guys enough for all your support. Truly. Grateful. From deep in my bones. Almost two years of hard core, intense training, diet, character prep and execution,” he wrote.

“You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time. And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.”

Black Adam is currently scheduled to premiere in July 2022.

