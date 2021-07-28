the-rnc-is-ramping-up-its-‘predatory’-fundraising-machine

Brandon Bell/Getty

As the Republican National Committee ramps up its fundraising operation for the midterm elections, the GOP group is reviving some of its shadiest tactics—and taking them a step further.

Just this week, the RNC sent out text messages and emails to Republican supporters alerting them that their “payment status” was “incomplete,” seeming to masquerade a fundraising request as an unpaid bill. And emails on Monday from the RNC draw on the same theme, using the words “FINAL NOTICE” in the header to implore donors to activate a “lifetime membership.”

The RNC doesn’t bother explaining what a “lifetime membership” actually means.

Other solicitations claim that a “250% impact offer” is “exclusive to YOU,” while not clarifying what an “impact offer” is, or explaining how the implied 250 percent matching donation would be paid. (That ploy, which Democrats also routinely use, is reportedly under Justice Department review.) And other emails falsely suggest that contributions to the RNC will support Trump’s recent lawsuit against social media companies, even though the RNC plays no role in that litigation.

“Taken all together, these are the kinds of predatory tactics you only see in the scammiest models,” Jordan Libowitz, the communications director for government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), said.

The general idea behind having public donors in the first place, Libowitz said, is freedom of speech. “But that’s about the right to express your political views, as opposed to being tricked into doing it, which is in some places illegal,” he sadded. “What we’re seeing here comes pretty close to that.”

An RNC spokesperson did not reply to The Daily Beast’s questions for this article.

The tactics are an extension of dubious fundraising schemes Republicans deployed in 2020, both before and after the election. In late December, Trump pushed out an email similar to the RNC’s recent “payment status incomplete” blasts. And while those fundraising efforts drew widespread criticism for misleading donors on a number of fronts, they proved lucrative, pulling in half a billion dollars between mid-October and the end of November.

This spring, journalists dissected those tactics—specifically the pre-selected option to make donations recur monthly. That practice is now reportedly under investigation in at least four states. And even though Democrats also employ recurring donations—albeit to a lesser extent—their boxes don’t come pre-checked. Users have to actively select that option, rather than unselecting the default option for Republicans.

Additionally, the process of opting out of the fundraising emails is difficult to navigate.

“Since donors tend to be older and maybe less fluent with the internet, or can’t see the fine print on their phone, these kinds of tricks seem intended to wring as much money out of a supporter as possible, regardless of that person’s intent,” Libowitz said.

If donors try to opt out of recurring contributions on the RNC’s page, they’re hit with a full-page pop-up graphic begging them to reconsider, lest they please “the radical left.”

“WAIT!” the pop-up reads, over a field of red sirens. Smaller print says, “The Radical Left is so happy that you unchecked that box. Don’t give them what they want!”