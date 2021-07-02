The richest competitions in African football – Goalpedia

In Africa, top teams including national sides, take part in various club and international competitions but what is the prize money at some of them?

From Kenya to Nigeria, Cameroon, to Ghana, and even South Africa, to mention but a few, football teams, including national teams, have always returned home celebrating winning trophies.

In Africa, from the local leagues to continental level, top teams compete to win trophies in tournaments, but you may have wondered about the prize money of the various competitions teams participate in.

Here Goal gives a list of the most valuable competitions in Africa.

What is prize money for Caf Champions League?

With a total purse of US$12.25 million, the new Champions League became the richest club competition in Africa.

The winner of the lucrative competition pockets US$2.5 million, runners-up US$1.25 million, semi-finalists US$875,000, quarter-finalists, US$650,000, third in group stage US$550,000, while fourth in group stage takes home US$550,000.

The Champions League is an annual continental club competition run by Caf where top club sides from Africa’s football leagues are invited to participate in this competition.

Due to sponsorship reasons, the official name is Total Caf Champions League, with Total Champions League also in use.

The winner of the tournament earns a berth for the Fifa Club World Cup, a tournament contested between the champion clubs from all six continental confederations, and also faces the winner of the Confederation Cup in the following season’s Caf Super Cup.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly is the most successful club in the competition’s history, having won the tournament nine times to date.

What about the Confederation Cup?

Like the Champions League, Caf also increased prize money to be shared between the top 16 clubs, starting from 2017 to 2020 in the Confederation Cup.

In the new structure, the winner pockets US $1.25million, runner-up US$625,000, semi-finalist US$450,000, and quarter-finalist US$350,000.

The tournament which was started in 2004 brings together clubs that qualify based on their performance in their national leagues and cup competitions.

It is the second-tier competition of African club football, ranking below the Champions League.

The domestic cup winners from all 55 Caf member associations are eligible to take part while the third-placed club in the domestic league of the top 12 placed Caf member associations also qualify.

How much does Africa Cup of Nations winner pocket?

The tournament which was expanded from 16 to 24 teams sees the winner take home US$4.5 million, runner-up, US$2.5 million, semi-finalist US$2 million, and quarter-finalist US$1 million.

Egypt is the most successful nation in the cup’s history, winning the tournament a record of seven times (including when Egypt was known as the United Arab Republic between 1958 and 1961).

In 2013, the tournament format was switched to being held in odd-numbered years so as not to clash with the Fifa World Cup.

How about Caf Super Cup?

The winner of Super Cup in the year 2020 received maximum prize money of up to $200,000 while in 2018, the winner received prize money up to $100,000 which was later doubled for the 2019 season.

In 2019, Raja Casablanca earned (US$200,000) while the team that lost the Super Cup in the 2020 final received ($150,000). In 2018 and 2017 competitions, the runners-up in the tournament pocketed ($75,000).

The competition was previously contested between the winners of the Champions League (called African Cup of Champions Clubs from 1964 to 1996) and African Cup Winners’ Cup until 2004 when the Cup Winners’ Cup was discontinued.

The last Super Cup in this format was the 2004 Super Cup between Enyimba and Etoile du Sahel which Enyimba won 1-0.

Meanwhile, the biennial African Nations Championship for home-based players is also worth US$1.25million.