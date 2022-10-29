The results Tottenham need to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages

Tottenham Hotspur were denied a last-gasp winner against Sporting CP which would have sent them into the Champions League knockout stages.

Harry Kane’s 95th-minute winner was chalked off by VAR which deemed him to have been in an offside position.

So now, they travel to France to face Marseille in the final game week with their Champions League fate still to be decided.

101 Great Goals now looks at the results that Antonio Conte’s side need in order to make it through…

How Tottenham can reach the Champions League knockout stagesGroup D is the craziest still alive in the competition with all four teams capable of advancing and topping the group.

Despite the frustration of being denied a late winner, Spurs head into the final game week top of Group D.

But they face a tough evening away in France with everything still to play for.

Here are all the possible outcomes from what is set to be a dramatic evening next Tuesday:

Spurs win – Draw: 1st Spurs, 2nd Sporting, 3rd Frankfurt, 4th Marseille

Spurs win – Sporting win: 1st Spurs, 2nd Sporting, 3rd Frankfurt, 4th Marseille

Spurs win – Frankfurt win: 1st Spurs, 2nd Frankfurt, 3rd Sporting, 4th Marseille

Draw – Draw: 1st Spurs, 2nd Sporting, 3rd Frankfurt, 4th Marseille

Draw – Sporting win: 1st Sporting, 2nd Spurs, 3rd Frankfurt, 4th Marseille

Draw – Frankfurt win: 1st Frankfurt, 2nd Spurs, 3rd Marseille, 4th Sporting

Marseille win – Draw: 1st Marseille, 2nd Sporting, 3rd Spurs, 4th Frankfurt

Marseille win – Sporting win: 1st Sporting, 2nd Marseille, 3rd Spurs, 4th Frankfurt

Marseille win – Frankfurt win: 1st Frankfurt, 2nd Marseille, 3rd Spurs, 4th Sporting

