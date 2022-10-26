The Repair Shop: King Charles III reveals sweet family reason behind his love of clocks

October 26, 2022 – 06:30 BST

Emmy Griffiths

King Charles III opened up about how he came to love clocks thanks to a special family member

King Charles III is set to appear on The Repair Shop on Wednesday, and a sneak peek of the show reveals His Majesty discussing his love of clocks – and revealing the very special reason behind it.

MORE: The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk shares adorable new photo with baby girl – and fans are saying the same thing

Speaking on the show about his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and her passion for clocks, he explained: “To me, I just love the sound, the tick-tock but also if they chime, that’s why I love grandfather clocks. I find it rather reassuring in a funny way and they become really special parts of the house… the beating heart of it. So that’s why they matter to me.

WATCH: King Charles joins us on The Repair Shop

“I’m afraid it is something I learnt from my grandmother, she had great fun putting a few together and trying to get them to chime at the same time in the dining room, which made it very enjoyable because everybody had to stop talking.”

During the episode, the royal – who was still the Prince of Wales during the time of filming – took two items to have repaired; an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware. Speaking about how the clock became damaged, he revealed that it fell over while someone opened a window, jokingly adding: “They didn’t own up.”

Will you be watching?

In a sneak peek from the show, it appears that experts Kirsten Ramsay, Steve Fletcher and Will Kirk are on the case to restore the beloved items, with Charles joking: “Have you sorted this? The suspense is killing me,” before appearing to laugh with joy over the big reveal.

MORE: The Repair Shop viewers in tears following ‘incredibly moving’ fix

MORE: The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk stuns fans with incredible hidden talent in behind-the-scenes clip

Speaking about welcoming the royal to the show, presenter Jay Blades said: “You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a Royal estate that have the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts and it is unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests.”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.

–