the-remaining-units-of-the-champlain-tower-south-condo-have-been-demolished

The remaining part of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building falls with a controlled demolition on July 4, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Search efforts were paused and demolition efforts were sped up ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

So far, 24 bodies have been recovered and more than 120 people are still unaccounted for.

The remaining units of the Champlain Tower South building in Surfside, Florida, were demolished on Sunday night, CNN reported.

On Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava authorized the demolition of the remaining units but said it would most likely take weeks. Cava said officials would find a balance between searching for more victims in the rubble and demolishing the remaining structure. But on Saturday afternoon, search efforts were paused so the remaining building could be demolished ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Cava told CNN that search and rescue teams will continue their efforts after the area is deemed safe.

“As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work,” Cava told CNN on Sunday night.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said the suspension of the search and rescue was a necessary safety measure since the remaining structure could collapse, the Associated Press reported.

Cava told CNN that the demolition process “uses small, strategically placed explosives and relies on gravity to bring the building down in place.” The demolition was restricted to the immediate area but as a safety measure, those living nearby were asked to stay indoors.

Authorities previously said the demolition was necessary so debris wouldn’t fall during the storm and harm survivors or rescuers.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he was worried the storm could take the building down in the wrong direction, thereby creating a bigger problem, The Washington Post reported.

