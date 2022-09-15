The Queen: ´She served her country with dignity and grace´ – Beckham, Federer and Pele lead tributes

David Beckham has joined the likes of Pele, Jose Mourinho and Roger Federer in paying tribute to The Queen following the death of Her Majesty at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the UK’s longest reigning monarch had passed away peacefully in Balmoral, where members of the Royal Family travelled to be by her side.

Tributes have subsequently poured in from around the world, while some of the biggest names in sport have taken to social media to pay their own respects.

Former England men’s football captain Beckham posted on Instagram: “I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service.

“How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough.

“Until her last days, she served her country with dignity and grace. This year, she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family.”

Meanwhile, footballing legend Pele added on Twitter: “I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana.

“Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever.”

Speaking after Roma’s Europa League clash with Ludogorets, head coach Mourinho said: “I’m so sorry. I have lived in England for many years, my family is there. I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t appreciate this great woman.”

Current Three Lions skipper Harry Kane described the Queen as “an amazing inspiration,” while team-mate Marcus Rashford also paid tribute to the late monarch.

Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth IIpic.twitter.com/aqL1MPaWPF

— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 8, 2src22

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty. Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history.

“I would like to send my thoughts and condolences to the entire Royal Family and Great Britain.”

“We all knew the end was near but to me, our Queen was like a member of our family,” former boxing world champion Frank Bruno posted.

“I was lucky and blessed to meet her a few times. She was the Matriarch, mother of our nation. My thoughts are with the Royal Family – sad, sad day.”

Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah added: “My condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time. The Queen was loved all over the world and meant so much to so many.

“Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life. We will remember her for her warmth and dedication to the British people throughout her reign.”