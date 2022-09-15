The Queen: FIFA President Infantino speaks of ´huge loss to football´

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says HRH Queen Elizabeth II is “a huge loss to football” following her death aged 96 on Thursday.

The monarch, Britain’s longest-serving sovereign with a seven-decade reign, passed away at her home in Balmoral, with her son succeeding her as King Charles III.

Throughout her life, the Queen was closely associated with the nation’s favourite sport, and presented England captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy upon the Three Lions’ 1966 World Cup win at Wembley.

Now, Infantino has paid tribute to the late Queen, calling her “a global leader” and offering his condolences to her family following the news.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing is a huge loss to football, to our society, and to the world,” he stated.

“To our sport, the Queen was present in England’s proudest footballing moment, when she presented the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore after winning the 1966 FIFA World Cup on home soil, and her support for football spans a lifetime.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing is a huge loss to football, to our society, and to the world. Our football community laments the loss of a global leader who engaged and encouraged everyone she met.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

https://t.co/w3zM7Hb9T9 pic.twitter.com/Xu7cQxYMM4

— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) September 8, 2src22

“To society, the Queen was a Head of State for a number of FIFA’s Member Associations, and was an active patron of football across the United Kingdom and a supporter of our sport throughout the Commonwealth.

“To the world, our football community laments the loss of a global leader who engaged and encouraged everyone she met, and on behalf of football across the world, our thoughts are with the royal family at this most difficult time.”