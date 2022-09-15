The Queen: Events across the UK postponed or in doubt as sporting legends pay tribute to Her Majesty

England’s second day of the final Test against South Africa has been postponed and tributes continue to flood in as the sporting world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday Her Majesty had passed away peacefully at the age of 96, with members of the Royal Family travelling to Balmoral to be by her side.

The Queen was the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

Here, Stats Perform wraps up what impact her death has had on sporting events and picks out tributes from some of the biggest names in sport.

Postponements announced, with weekend fixtures likely to be impacted

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the second day of the third Test against South Africa will not take place on Friday.

There was no play on Thursday at The Oval due to poor weather, and the deciding encounter will not resume on Friday as planned.

The ECB said an update would be provided in “due course” for fixtures over the weekend and beyond.

Friday’s play at the BMW PGA Championship has also been suspended, with no word yet on whether the tournament will continue over the weekend.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The thoughts of everyone involved in the game are with the whole Royal Family.

Europa League fixtures involving Manchester United and Arsenal, and West Ham’s Europa Conference League game all went ahead on Thursday. Each match featured a moment of silence, while players wore black armbands in tribute.

There has been no confirmation on whether Premier League games will go ahead this weekend, although the English Football League called two games off on Friday as a “mark of respect”.

Norwich City were scheduled to visit Burnley in the Championship on Friday, while Tranmere Rovers and Stockport Country were set to meet in League Two.

Northampton Saints’ Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Saracens on Thursday was postponed, but Leeds Rhinos’ Super League game against Catalans Dragons on Friday is still scheduled to take place.

Governing bodies and teams herald ‘one of the world’s most-respected figures’

The Premier League said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of the passing of the Queen, while England’s biggest football clubs expressed their sorrow.

A statement from Manchester United read: “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation. The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.”

Premier League champions Manchester City expressed their “sincere condolences” to the Royal Family and said “Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary”.

Chelsea said they “join those mourning in the UK and across the world”, while Liverpool also expressed their sadness at the Queen’s death.

The Football Association (FA) also joined in with the tributes.

The Queen famously handed over the Jules Rimet Trophy to Bobby Moore after England’s World Cup final triumph over West Germany at Wembley in 1966.

Meanwhile, she recently told the women’s football team – the Lionesses – that their home triumph at Euro 2src22 would serve as “an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations”.

The FA released a statement on Twitter, reading: “We have sent our deepest condolences to our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the whole of the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We join our nation in mourning her loss.”

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB

In tennis, a minute’s silence will be held at the US Open, while the ATP and WTA Tours paid tribute.

The US Open will pay tribute to Her Majesty with a photo montage and moment of silence ahead of the first women’s singles semi-final between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Meanwhile, the ATP and WTA tweeted: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We are grateful for her contributions to tennis, and our thoughts and condolences are with the British Royal Family.”

Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali offered his “deepest condolences” to the Royal Family, while UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: “UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.”

Beckham and Pele lead sporting tributes

The sporting world has been quick to pay tribute to the Queen, with the likes of Pele, Roger Federer and David Beckham all sharing their memories of her.

Pele, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, posted on Twitter: “I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana.

“Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever.”

Former England men’s football captain Beckham posted on Instagram: “I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service.

“How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough.

“Until her last days, she served her country with dignity and grace. This year, she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family.”

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty. Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history.

“I would like to send my thoughts and condolences to the entire Royal Family and Great Britain.”

Another tennis legend, Billie Jean King, also took to social media to share a photo of her meeting the Queen at Wimbledon in 2src1src, while paying her own tribute to a “respected leader around the world.”

The 39-time major winner posted: “For 7src years, her leadership, impact, and influence on the United Kingdom and the entire global community has been immense. I met her in 2src1src at Wimbledon, and it was a special moment for me.

“She was the longest reigning British monarch in history, the only woman from the Royal Family to serve in the armed forces, and a respected leader around the world. She earned her place in history, and she will be missed.”

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, who helped mastermind the London 2src12 Olympic Games, said: “The Queen was such a beloved constant in the lives of so many people over so many years that it is hard to comprehend that she is no longer with us,” he stated.

“She was on the throne before most of us were born and she lived a life of extraordinary service to the people of her country and the Commonwealth.

“In the most demanding of roles, she has shown exceptional leadership, grace, wisdom and fortitude, touching us across the full fabric of society, including sport.”