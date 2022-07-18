“The proponents of ‘no sex before marriage’ must be out of their minds” – Actress, Eucharia Anunobi speaks in support of premarital sex (video)

Veteran actress cum evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has said those who say people shouldn’t have sex before marriage must be out of their minds.

She stated this in a video shared on her Instagram page today, July 18.

According to her, it’s pure wickedness to tell engaged couples not to have sex with each other before getting married.

She questioned how they would know if they are sexually compatible if they are not permitted to have carnal knowledge of each other before their wedding day, adding that it’s difficult for intending couples to abstain from sex when they are attracted to each other.

Speaking further, the 57-year-old actress asserted that those who insist people shouldn’t have premarital sex are either “castrated eunuchs” or “dry females” who don’t enjoy sex.

She said in part,

“The proponent of this wicked agenda of ‘no sex before marriage’ must be completely out of their minds.

“If they are not out of their mind, how can they recommend such a wicked thing?

“How do I get to know if my intended is good in bed?”

“Sex Before Marriage ( premarital sex ) makes it thoroughly difficult for you to extricate yourself from the Web and Strangle hold of an incompatible partner,” she added in the caption.

Watch her speak in the video below.