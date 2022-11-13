The Princess of Wales oozes timeless glamour in Princess Diana’s diamond drop earrings

November 13, 2022 – 11:24 GMT

Laura Sutcliffe

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales looked sombre as she paid her respects at the Remembrance Day Service 2022 wearing a slick coat dress by Catherine Walker and Princess Diana’s earrings.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales looked moved as she made an appearance at the annual Remembrance Day Service, held at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Looking elegant and poised, the wife of Prince William wore a stunning pleated black coat dress from Catherine Walker, elevating her poignant look with an Audrey Hepburn-esque black hat as she joined the Queen Consort on the balcony for the yearly occasion. Kate wore her hair in a sleek curled ponytail and natural makeup highlighted her ageless features.

Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales look posied and elegant at the Centograph

The royal accessorised with a pair of diamond-encrusted pearl drop earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The earrings feature a statement curve of various cuts of diamonds, with a cluster of marquise-cut stones in the centre, from which hangs a single pearl.

The Princess of Wales donned a Catherine Walker coat for the occasion

Last year, Kate looked so elegant in her Alexander McQueen coat for the occasion. The brunette royal first debuted the fitted black coat in November 2018. The Duchess accessorised with an elegant black hat, paired with Princess Diana’s pearl earrings.

Kate arrived with her husband, and was seen with the Countess of Wessex and Queen Consort Camilla as well as King Charles during the morning.

As always, the mother-of-three was pictured on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The Princess formerly wore Princess Diana’s earrings to the BAFTAs in 2019

This is the first Remembrance Day Service without the late Queen Elizabeth II. This year, King Charles layed down a wreath at the Cenotaph in Central London, and it was the monarch’s first time leading the nation in honouring the nations’ war heroes. He was also joined by his sister, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also present, as well as other politicians, veterans and members of the public. They observed the two-minute silence at 11am, followed by the poignant wreath laying service.

During her impressive 70-year reign, the late Queen only missed laying a wreath at the Cenotaph seven times. Twice when she was pregnant, on five occasions when she was away on tour, and in 2021, when she suffered a back injury.

