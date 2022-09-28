The Prince and Princess of Wales return to royal duties with surprise outing in Wales

Last modified on

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to their usual royal duties on Tuesday following the end of royal mourning

The Prince and Princess of Wales resumed their royal duties with a visit to Wales on Tuesday.

Their surprise outing comes after members of the royal family honoured the late monarch with seven days of royal mourning. During this time, official engagements were often cancelled or postponed. As of Tuesday, they will be able to carry out their normal official roles in full.

William and Kate kicked off their Welsh tour in Holyhead, North Wales, visiting the local RNLI Lifeboat Station where they met with crew and volunteers.

Reminiscing about life in Anglesey, William said: “It’s good to be back, it really is. It feels like going back in time, seeing where we all started to be a family unit.”

The Princess of Wales donned a vibrant red coat

Princess Kate looked lovely in a stylish crimson coat adorned with gold buttons. She teamed her vibrant number with a chic all-black ensemble featuring belted wide-leg trousers, a lightweight knitted jumper and a pair of pointed heels.

Kate received a posy of flowers

The mum-of-three accessorised with gold ovate hoops, a nude manicure and a small black handbag. Prince William, meanwhile, looked dapper in his navy suit, knitted tie and brown suede shoes.

The royal looked radiant

In one sweet moment, Princess Kate met four-year-old Theo Crompton who presented the royal with a sweet bouquet of pink roses.

His mother, Rebecca Crompton, 35, said: “We were actually on the way to school when I changed my mind and decided to bring him down here for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The royal couple waved to members of the public

The duo subsequently paid a visit to Holyhead Marine and Café Bar where they met people from local business and organisations, including the coastguard and sea cadets.

The mum-of-three paused for a fan selfie

Later, Prince William and Princess Kate travelled to Swansea in Southwest Wales. They visited St Thomas Church which has been transformed into an inspiring community hub offering vital services to hundreds of people.

Prince William spoke to locals outside St Thomas Church

In addition to this, William and Kate got the chance to meet volunteers who work in the church’s food bank and the Swansea Baby Basics initiative, which distributes essential items such as toiletries and clothing to vulnerable mothers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the late monarch’s state funeral

The royal couple’s visit to Wales comes after they received their new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The decision was made by King Charles III, who at the time said: “Today, I am proud to create [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.”

William and Kate have spoken of wanting to use their position to advocate for the people of Wales and showcase the country to the world.

In a statement, they said they would “do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them”.

William and Kate have a deep affection for Wales

The duo moreover said they would serve as Prince and Princess of Wales “with humility and great respect”.

William has no plans to stage an investiture ceremony to formally mark receiving his new title, it has emerged. The Prince and Princess of Wales are instead focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

William and Kate were last in Wales during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Prince and Princess have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, and have thoroughly enjoyed previous visits and the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people.

“Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales.”

Beyond this, Wales holds a special place in Prince William’s heart seeing as it played host to his first official engagement, aged eight. It’s also where Kate and William made their first home as Newlyweds when William worked as a search and rescue pilot.

