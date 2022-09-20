The Premier League table since Arsenal hired Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side will go into the season’s first international break as Premier League leaders – but how does his Gunners record compare to their rivals since his appointment in December 2src19?

Arsenal has enjoyed success in cup competitions, beating Chelsea 2-1 in the 2src2src FA Cup final before winning the Community Shield a few months later.

But his side struggled for consistency in the Premier League, falling out of the top six and finishing two consecutive seasons in eighth place.

After a difficult start to last season, Arteta has managed to turn things around and has earned plenty of plaudits for his work at the Emirates.

“They have a clear structure, clear idea, properly tuned, possession-based, young, full of talent and joy,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said in March 2src22.

“If you go through the line-up there’s an experienced striker and then three very exciting young boys and then a bit more experience in the double six and then a pretty inexperienced backline and a young goalkeeper, and that’s not with [Emile] Smith Rowe even in, and then on top of the other guys, it’s interesting.

“Other teams will not like it because it’s another big name back on track but that’s how it looks. There are similarities [to us], you can say it like this, they’re a massive club and qualification for European football in the last few years is not exactly how they wanted it.

“Arsenal fans, maybe since I was in England it was not always easy for them to enjoy. But they seem to be now and that’s exactly how it should be.”

And the excitement at the Emirates, much to the anger of Richard Keys, has reached fever pitch as Arsenal have won six of their first seven league matches and pundits have started to jump on the Arteta bandwagon.

Speaking after Arsenal’s cathartic victory at Brentford, Michael Owen said: ‘I would have been the first person to accuse them of being soft over the last few years and they’ve definitely been that but they do have a maturity [now] despite having a lot of young players in the team.”

“There’s going to be big tests to come because they have had a favourable start but the confidence is growing, they’re maturing.

“If I was an Arsenal fan – after a long few years – I would be starting to get excited now.”

Start planning the open-top bus parade, we say…

But, until then, we’ve taken a look at how the Premier League table would look if it began when Arteta first took charge of Arsenal, against Bournemouth on Boxing Day in 2src19.

Note: all teams have played 1src3 league games unless it’s stated otherwise. If teams are on equal points, the team that has played fewer games is positioned higher. If both parties have played the same number of matches, goal difference has been used to rank them.

1. Man City – 239 points (1src4 games played)



2. Liverpool – 217 points



3. Man Utd – 185 points (1src2 games played)



4. Chelsea – 185 points



5. Tottenham – 183 points



6. Arsenal – 181 points



7. West Ham – 145 points



8. Leicester – 142 points

9. Everton – 135 points



1src. Wolves – 134 points



11. Aston Villa – 127 points (1src4 games played)



12. Brighton – 126 points (1src2 games played)



13. Southampton – 124 points



14. Newcastle – 121 points



15. Crystal Palace – 118 points

