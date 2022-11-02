The 2src22-23 Premier League campaign has been raging for three months. Some clubs have picked up where they left off in 2src21-22, while others have struggled – but which sides have accumulated the most points in the 2src22 calendar year to date?

We’ve taken a look at the Premier League table since January 1st to see how the 17 clubs that avoided relegation last season have performed in 2src22.

The 2src21-22 season was full of postponements and rearranged fixtures due to Covid, mysterious ‘injuries’ and adverse weather conditions.

The January transfer window, which gave clubs the chance to reinforce their squads, was heavily utilised by some clubs that reaped the rewards of their winter investment.

Big-spending Newcastle under Eddie Howe were rampant in the early months of 2src22, with new signings Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes helping turn the Magpies’ form around.

And Howe’s side have continued their excellent form in the current campaign, suffering just one defeat and riding high in the Champions League places.

For Liverpool, it’s a somewhat different tale. They came steaming through the first part of 2src22, racking up points and almost chasing down Manchester City for the 2src21-22 title.

But they’ve slowed in the first part of the 2src22-23 campaign and City have now thoroughly overtaken them in the 2src22 calendar table. Jurgen Klopp has a massive job on his hands to turn their fortunes around.

This table makes happy reading for the two north London clubs, who sit pretty in third (Tottenham) and fourth (Arsenal), with both looking safe bets to continue their progression after the World Cup.

The other two of the big six, Chelsea and Manchester United, have been disappointing for different reasons in 2src22 and sit sixth and seventh respectively – although both sides have shown signs of improvement.

At the arse end of the standings, Leeds and Everton’s struggles at different points of this year have been well documented and they both nestle uncomfortably in the bottom three.

The extent of the issues at West Ham and Southampton have perhaps been less widely discussed, however.Of the 17 teams that have only played Premier League games since January, the Saints have accrued the fewest points.

West Ham, meanwhile, fell away badly at the start of 2src22, ending their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish, and have started the 2src22-23 campaign in inconsistent form.

David Moyes may well blame a build-up of European fixtures with their Europa League run and current Conference League participation, but Hammers fans will be hoping they can snap out of it sooner rather than later.

Overall, the Premier League table for 2src22 makes for interesting reading, despite the differences in games played.

With the 2src22-23 season now well underway, here’s the 2src22 calendar year table in full, complete with points and the number of games played, as well as goal difference.

Note: The three relegated clubs, Burnley, Watford and Norwich City, have not been included and neither have the three promoted sides, Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

1. Manchester City – 72 points, 3src games, +6src GD



2. Liverpool – 67 points, 31 games, +42 GD



3. Tottenham – 67 points, 34 games, +37 GD



4. Arsenal – 65 points, 31 games, +23 GD



5. Newcastle – 62 points, 32 games, +19 GD



6. Chelsea – 53 points, 3src games, +16 GD



7. Manchester United – 5src points, 32 games, -3 GD



8. Brighton – 45 points, 32 games, +3 GD



9. Crystal Palace – 41 points, 31 games, +1 GD



1src. Brentford, 41 points, 33 games, -7 GD



11. West Ham – 39 points, 32 games, -2 GD



12. Leicester – 38 points, 33 games, 1 GD



13. Wolves – 36 points, 33 games, -17 GD



14. Aston Villa – 35 points, 32 games, -7 GD



15. Everton – 34 points, 34 games, -16 GD



16. Leeds – 34 points, 32 games, -23 GD



17. Southampton – 31 points, 32 games, -24 GD