the-parade-of-athletes-is-underway-at-the-tokyo-2020-opening-ceremony

Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their teammates out during the Opening Ceremony. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The parade to welcome athletes has just started.

It is set to theme songs from video games — a quintessential part of Japanese culture. It will include a creative display inspired by contemporary Japan, with placards featuring manga motifs.

“Our earth is home to a diversity of life, and no two of us are the same. By respecting our differences and individual characteristics, we hope we can all live together in harmony and with compassion for one another,” organizers of the ceremony said.

After the parade, there will be a performance of the song “Imagine.”

“Imagination has the power to unite and to move us forward. By singing this much-loved song in relay, we will spread its powerful message all over the world,” a guide to the Opening Ceremony explains.