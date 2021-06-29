the-pageant-queen-and-the-bloodied-flag,-how-a-nigerian-model-used-a-russian-catwalk-to-protest-police-brutality

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) As Victoria Chiamaka Udeh strutted confidently down the runway during a beauty pageant in Russia, brandishing her country’s red-stained flag, she thought only of one thing — the young people who lost their lives during the #EndSars protests in Nigeria last year.

The Nigerian student and model was intent on using the Miss Africa Russia platform to make a statement about the anti-police brutality demonstrations that rocked her country last October, and which culminated in security forces firing on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

“I felt like ‘right now I don’t care about what the judges think about what I’m doing.’ What mattered to me was using the platform that Miss Africa Russia had given me to pass a message,” Udeh, 23, told CNN from Stavropol, southwest Russia, where she is studying medicine.

In a video from the June 13 event that went viral on social media, Udeh is seen on stage dressed in Nigeria’s green and white colors and holding the red-splashed flag. She said the banner symbolized the blood of young protesters who lost their lives last year.

“I went into the competition to win … I wanted to win. But getting to Moscow … winning didn’t matter to me anymore. I just wanted to portray and create awareness on what happened on the 20th of October 2020, and the recent insecurity situation in Nigeria,” she said.