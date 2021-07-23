“The only thing you are entitled to in this world is what you worked for” – Actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has advised his fans and followers against feeling entitled to favours or other people’s money.
According to the actor it’s always very important to use the word “please” when asking for help from other people.
He advised that people should do away with any form of entitlement mentality, adding that the only thing people should feel entitled to is what they’ve worked for.
Giving this advise via his official Instagram page, Yul wrote,
“The only thing you are entitled to in this world is that thing you have worked for. So when asking for help, always add the word ‘please’.
“Nobody owes you anything. And never say to anyone, ‘I know you can do it for me’, you know nothing about other people’s lives. Forget what you see on social media, people only show you the little they want to show you. You don’t know the rest. Good luck”.