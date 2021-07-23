“The only thing you are entitled to in this world is what you worked for” – Actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has advised his fans and followers against feeling entitled to favours or other people’s money.

According to the actor it’s always very important to use the word “please” when asking for help from other people.

He advised that people should do away with any form of entitlement mentality, adding that the only thing people should feel entitled to is what they’ve worked for.

Giving this advise via his official Instagram page, Yul wrote,