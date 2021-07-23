Home NEWS “The only thing Christ punished for being fruitless was a tree” – Daddy Freeze to Pastor Oyedepo
OAP and leader of the Free the Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze has disagreed with Bishop David Oyedepo for the reasons he gave over the dismissal of about 40 pastors from Winners Chapel.

bioreports had reported that a Winners Pastor, identified as Peter Godwin, alleged that he and 40 other pastors were sacked for underperforming.

Reacting, on Wednesday, Oyedepo said the only criteria for their sack was how many souls they won in the church.

Oyedepo maintained that the pastors were sacked because they were unfruitful.

In a reaction, Freeze in a post via his Instagram account, pointed out that the only thing Christ categorized as being unfruitful was a tree.

He wrote, “Matthew 21:19, New International Version.

“Seeing a fig tree by the road, he went up to it but found nothing on it except leaves.

“Then he said to it, “May you never bear fruit again!” Immediately the tree withered.”

