“The only thing Christ dismissed and punished for being fruitless was a tree” – Daddy Freeze reacts to sack of ‘unfruitful’ pastors

Media personality, Daddy Freeze has weighed in on the sack of over 40 Winners chapel pastors for being unfruitful.

Recall that Revered clergyman, David Oyedepo recently broke silence on the sack of multiple pastors of his church, Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel.

Justifying the sack, the lead pastor of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo stated that the pastors were sacked because they were unfruitful.

According to him, his church has no patience with failure, and since the pastors were unfruitful and blatantly failed they were relived of their duties.

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze noted that the only thing Christ dismissed and punished for being unfruitful is a fig tree.

Taking to his official Instagram page, he wrote,