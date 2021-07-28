The Offspring Launch New Video Series, ‘Cockpit Karaoke’ – uDiscover Music

The Offspring has launched ‘Cockpit Karaoke’, a video series featuring frontman Bryan “Dexter” Holland and guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman singing along to some of the band’s biggest hits from inside a private jet that’s being flown by Holland, who is a licensed pilot. You can check the first episode below.

“We know everyone’s heard of ‘Carpool Karaoke’, but ‘Cockpit Karaoke’??? No one’s done that!!” Holland told Spin, which premiered the first clip, featuring the duo singing “Come Out And Play”, with the “Keep ‘Em Separated Guy” along for the ride. “Since I’m a pilot, we thought it would be great if Noodles and I had some fun and got to sing along to some of our many hits.”

The Offspring’s latest album, Let The Bad Times Roll, arrived in April via Concord Records. The follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By was once again produced by Bob Rock, who also worked on the band’s last two LPs.

Holland, Wasserman, drummer Pete Parada and new bassist Todd Morse wrote and recorded “Let The Bad Times Roll” in the last few years at various locations, including the band’s studio in Huntington Beach, California.

To coincide with the release of Let The Bad Times Roll, The Offspring announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for November 2021, with The Hives set to support.

The Offspring’s UK and Ireland tour will visit Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds in November, with The Hives set to provide support on all dates.

“After nearly two years of not playing for our fans, the idea of getting in front of the UK crowds is beyond exciting!” The Offspring said in a statement. “We can’t wait! See you soon!”

The Offspring and The Hives play the following dates:

November 21 – 3Arena, Dublin



November 23 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff



November 24 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham



November 26 – The SSE Wembley Arena, London



November 27 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow



November 29 – AO Arena, Manchester



November 30 – First Direct Arena, Leeds.

