The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on August 11 – gizmochina

Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in August. A few weeks back, it was said that his launch conference will take place on August 3. Now, a month later, the event is reported to be delayed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

The new information about the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event comes from reliable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks). According to him, the conference will take palace on August 11.

Additionally, he also shared 360° renders of all color variants of the upcoming Samsung products, namely Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch Active4, and Galaxy Buds2.

Initially, all the above-mentioned products were planned to go official at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. But going by multiple reports, the Galaxy S21 FE will not be presented at this event due to the global semiconductor shortage. The successor to the popular Galaxy S20 FE is now expected to release in October.

That said, as per previous reports, the third-gen foldable smartphones from Samsung will bring huge improvements. The Galaxy Z Fold3, for instance, will not only have under-display cameras but will also support S Pen stylus. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will come in a new dual-tone finish with a larger cover screen.

Further, the Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Watch Active4 will be the first smartwatches to ship with the new Wear OS. Lastly, the Galaxy Buds2 will be cheaper than the Galaxy Buds Pro, however, it will still offer ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

RELATED :

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G appears on 3C with a smaller battery than its predecessor

Samsung targets prominent leakers similar to Apple, with copyright claims

OnePlus Praises Samsung’s S-Pen in a tweet, netizens can’t stop trolling!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tipped to launch in early 2022

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!