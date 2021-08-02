The next ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ event is a teaser for ‘Extraction’ – Engadget

Ubisoft has revealed the next limited-time event for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege , and it could whet your appetite for Rainbow Six Extraction . The Containment event features a new game mode called Nest Destruction, in which you’ll attempt to destroy or defend an alien nest on a revamped version of the Consulate map.

The attackers play as a team of REACT agents who are tasked with destroying nests. They’ll square off against “a team of Proteans, a deadly Archæan variant that can adopt the form of REACT operators,” Ubisoft said. These creatures can mimic the behavior of operators and they’ll move fast, but they can only use melee attacks, such as Aruni’s Bioreports News and Oryx’s special abilities. The attacking team can only use a standard loadout with no modifiers, and there’s a limited roster of operators. Along with successfully destroying or defending the nest, teams can win by wiping out their opponents.

The event sounds intriguing, but the timing of it is slightly odd. The mode was inspired by R6 Extraction, which was supposed to arrive in September. Last month, Ubisoft pushed back the release date to January. Still, Nest Destruction might give you a taste of the next game in the Rainbow Six series.

The Containment event will be available from August 3rd to August 24th. Between August 13th and 15th, R6 Siege will be free to play, so anyone can hop in and check out the event. Ubisoft will grant double bonus Battle Pass points during that weekend.