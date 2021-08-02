The next ‘Fortnite’ concert stars Ariana Grande – Engadget

Epic Games is continuing its string of superstar Fortnite concerts. The game developer has revealed a “Rift Tour” concert series that will star none other than pop songstress Ariana Grande. The first show takes place August 6th at 6PM Eastern, with subsequent shows on August 7th and 8th to ensure people in other time zones can tune in.

The game developer is warning concertgoers to arrive early (an hour before the show). The Rift Tour playlist will go live 30 minutes beforehand. It won’t surprise you to hear that there will be themed cosmetic items, either. You can pick up an Ariana outfit to play as the pop star, and Piggy Smallz Back Bling adds a cute touch while you take down your battle royale rivals. Both should appear in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 4th at 8PM Eastern, and show attendees will pick up an umbrella glider.

Like with J Balvin, Travis Scott and other Fortnite performers, this is as much about attracting newcomers to the game as it is enticing people to come back. It’s also notable that Epic is widening the range of artists to include female stars (recently unearthed plans for a Lady Gaga concert never panned out). In theory, Grande could help reel in people who wouldn’t otherwise play Fortnite — even if only a fraction of them stick around once the “7 Rings” singer has moved on.