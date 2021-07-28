The new ZTE Axon 30 brings an updated under-display selfie camera – Android Central

Source: ZTE

The new ZTE Axon 30 5G was announced on Tuesday, introducing the second iteration of ZTE’s under-display selfie camera technology. The first attempt came via the ZTE Axon 20, which marked the first smartphone release to include such a feature.

Before diving too deep into this new selfie camera, let’s run down the specs. The Axon 30 sports a 6.92-inch AMOLED display, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FullHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Powering ZTE’s latest handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which means that its a step down from the Axon 30 Ultra, which launched earlier in the year.

The chipset is being paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. In terms of battery life, ZTE packed a 4,200mAH cell into the Axon 30, also equipping it with 55W fast charging. But ZTE has even gone one step further as the Axon 30 is also compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+.

One of the key reasons why the Axon 30 Ultra is considered one of the best Android phones of 2021 is thanks to the camera system. While this newer Axon 30 won’t be quite as robust, it still includes a quad-camera array on the back, headlined by a 64MP main wide-angle main camera. Offering some help with the rest of your camera needs is an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.