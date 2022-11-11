The New York bishop who was robbed at gunpoint during a livestream sued a local radio station for $50 million after a host accused him of using his church to ‘hide that old drug money’

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead speaks with the media about his attempt to negotiate the surrender of a man accused of gunning down a stranger on a New York City subway train, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York. Miller-Whitehead, a preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor, was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday, July 24, 2022, by armed bandits who crashed his Brooklyn church service.Mary Altaffer/ AP

The NY pastor who was robbed at gunpoint is mounting a legal battle against a local radio host.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead claimed radio host Tarsha Jones lied about him after the incident.

Jones said that Whitehead was “using the church to hide that old drug money,” per the lawsuit.

The New York bishop who was robbed at gunpoint during a livestreamed service in July and then scrutinized over his apparent wealth is now mounting a lawsuit against a local radio station that he alleges aired loaded claims about him.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead went live on his Instagram account in July, in a viral video that showed armed assailants interrupting the service and stealing approximately $1 million worth of jewelry. Whitehead has now sued Tarsha Jones, the morning host of 94.7 The Block, in the New York County Supreme Court, alleging that she spread lies about him following the robbery.

“On or about 9/13/2022, Miss Jones, on her morning radio show on 94.7 The Block, said that Bishop Whitehead: is a ‘drug dealer,’ ‘using the church to hide that old drug money;’ ‘assaulted the young lady,’ and ‘[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,'” the lawsuit states.

Whitehead’s attorney called the claims false and said that they “injured Plaintiff’s reputation as a pastor,” and implied criminal activity, affecting his congregation. His lawsuit seeks $50 million in defamation damages from Jones and Paramount. Although Paramount was listed as a defendant, The Block is now owned by the audio company Audacy.

Jones and The Block did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Paramount did not immediately return comment as well.

Whitehead has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he regularly goes live, and has previously pushed back against criticisms of his opulence and previous legal battles.

One of Whitehead’s parishioners, Pauline Anderson, sued Whitehead in September 2021, alleging that she gave him $90,000 to help her buy a home after she told him she had poor credit. Per court documents, she sued him and alleged he kept the money and lined his pockets for his political campaign.

“And for the record, anything that was given to me is a Donation unless it’s attached to a contract! I was making investments that’s what I Do!” Whitehead texted in a message to Anderson, according to an exhibit in the suit.

In the parishioner’s lawsuit, first reported on by The City, Anderson’s attorneys alleged that Whitehead first met Anderson after he helped her son Rasheed secure housing after an intensive surgery procedure. Whitehead had served five years in state prison for defrauding others and for grand larceny, according to The City.

Update: This story has been updated to reflect that 94.7 The Block is owned by Audacy.

Read the original article on Insider

–