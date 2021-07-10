The New Wonder Woman Shows How Deadly Diana Can Actually Be – Screen Rant

Wonder Girl gains an incredible new power from a mermaid-like warrior that Wonder Woman could probably wield if she didn’t change after Death Metal.

Few can deny Wonder Woman‘s incredible strength and abilities, but the new Wonder Girl, Yara Flor, just lost control of her newly acquired power in such a frightening way that fans can’t help but wonder if the same might happen to Diana.

In the new Wonder Girl series from Joëlle Jones and Adriana Melo, Yara Flor gains her new abilities upon arriving to her homeland in Brazil. After a freak accident almost puts an end to her trip, she is able to get right back on track and joins a tour of Iguaçu Falls. But disaster strikes once again as a weapon that looks suspiciously like the lasso she uses in Future State shoots out of the water, wraps around her neck and then drags her under the waves. It is soon revealed that Yara’s assailant is a great Brazilian warrior named Iara who transformed into a mermaid-like creature after her father tried to kill her. Luckily, Iara decides not to end Yara’s life. Instead, Iara imbues her with newfound powers and imparts the weapon that almost killed Yara just moments earlier in good faith in Wonder Girl #2.

Later, Yara Flor literally flies into more trouble when two Amazonian warriors attack her on her plane ride home due to her somehow representing a grave threat to their people. Wonder Girl punches her first attacker and is surprised to learn that she somehow knocked her assailant out cold, as it was not originally her intent. Enraged, the downed warrior’s comrade escalates their encounter against Wonder Girl by attempting to use a serving trolley as a battering ram. But when Yara Flor kicks the oncoming trolley to prevent herself from being knocked down, the force of her kick is so great that the trolley flies through the air and tears a massive hole in the side of the plane, creating pandemonium. Everyone on the plane would have surely perished had the Goddess Hera not sent her minions after Yara Flor, for the God of the West Wind, Zephyros, uses his power to help guide the plane safely to the ground.

Yara Flor has already proven, time and time again, that she is fearless to a fault and has been long before she was Wonder Girl. But Yara having to use her new powers in self-defense without proper training proves to be a recipe for disaster.

As for Diana, it’s undoubtable that she could also wield such incredible strength. But after the events of Death Metal and her ascent with The Hands, Wonder Woman has become more restrained, especially much later in the future. Even when she recently confronted the Valkyries during her time in Valhalla, Diana allowed herself to be restrained by them and didn’t resist. Instead, she talked. That’s why the world now needs Wonder Girl, a hero who represents truth and justice like Diana, but with an extra kick.

