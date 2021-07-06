The New Arrivals We’re Getting Excited About This Week – Vogue

Tory Burch just launched an exclusive, limited-edition summer capsule collection filled with swimwear with matching pareos, satin scarf sandals, and handwoven basket bags. All the items feature a bold compass print perfectly on theme to help you get to your summertime travels.

Tory Burch printed tank swimsuit Tory Burch Selby scarf sandals

Tory Burch Ella basket tote

TELFAR x Converse

Photo: Courtesy of Asger Carlsen

Telfar and Converse have teamed up on a unisex collaboration that brings “genderless footwear to the streets through the deconstruction of court classics to challenge the notion of sport.” This partnership marks Telfar’s first foray into footwear. The pieces in the collection also include casual ready-to-wear pieces—like hoodies and tees—bodega-ready slide sandals, and a duffel perfect for weekends away or heading to the gym. And everything is emblazoned with a Telfar star.

Converse x Telfar T-shirt Converse x Telfar logo duffel

Converse x Telfar All Star slides Converse x Telfar T-shirt hoodie

Wandler

Photo: Courtesy of Wandler

Wandler’s Pre-Fall 21 collection recently launched with a plethora of shoes and handbags. The offerings are modern and sleek with careful details like ruching on flats and whipstitching or cutouts on heeled mules.

Wandler Marie 85mm cut-out lambskin slide sandals Wandler Dash lambskin Mary Janes ballerina flats

Wandler Lola lambskin ruched-collar flat mules Wandler Nana bicolor whipstitch slide sandals

JW PEI

JW Pei’s supermodel-approved minimalist, vegan handbags have achieved a cult following. The brand recently released new styles like the Ruby in a fun, colorful gradient croc and the Joy in a polished steel blue. They’ve also updated some of their beloved classics like The Eva bag, this time in a blue denim iteration.

JW Pei Ruby shoulder bag in gradient light yellow and blue croc JW Pei Ruby shoulder bag in white croc

JW Pei Joy handbag in steel blue JW Pei Eva shoulder bag in blue denim weave

Daily Paper x KOMONO

Photo: Courtesy of Daily Paper

Daily Paper and Komono have teamed up on the second iteration of their sunglasses collaboration. The two unisex designs come colored in black and ivory with lace-detailing featured across the entire silhouette.

Daily Paper x Komono black Rex sunglasses Daily Paper x Komono ivory Rex sunglasses

Louis Vuitton