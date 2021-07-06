The New Arrivals We’re Getting Excited About This Week – Vogue

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in store and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new arrivals of the week.
Gucci
In 1991, Gucci introduced its first bamboo handle tote. And now, Alessandro Michele has reimagined the bag (named after Princess Diana, who was fond of the style) in three different sizes. Each features a removable, neon leather belt as a nod to the bands that once came with the original bag to maintain the shape of the handles.
Gucci Diana medium tote bag
Gucci Diana mini tote bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch just launched an exclusive, limited-edition summer capsule collection filled with swimwear with matching pareos, satin scarf sandals, and handwoven basket bags. All the items feature a bold compass print perfectly on theme to help you get to your summertime travels.
Tory Burch printed tank swimsuit
Tory Burch Selby scarf sandals
Tory Burch Ella basket tote
TELFAR x Converse
Telfar and Converse have teamed up on a unisex collaboration that brings “genderless footwear to the streets through the deconstruction of court classics to challenge the notion of sport.” This partnership marks Telfar’s first foray into footwear. The pieces in the collection also include casual ready-to-wear pieces—like hoodies and tees—bodega-ready slide sandals, and a duffel perfect for weekends away or heading to the gym. And everything is emblazoned with a Telfar star.
Converse x Telfar T-shirt
Converse x Telfar logo duffel
Converse x Telfar All Star slides
Converse x Telfar T-shirt hoodie
Wandler
Wandler’s Pre-Fall 21 collection recently launched with a plethora of shoes and handbags. The offerings are modern and sleek with careful details like ruching on flats and whipstitching or cutouts on heeled mules.
Wandler Marie 85mm cut-out lambskin slide sandals
Wandler Dash lambskin Mary Janes ballerina flats
Wandler Lola lambskin ruched-collar flat mules
Wandler Nana bicolor whipstitch slide sandals
JW PEI
JW Pei’s supermodel-approved minimalist, vegan handbags have achieved a cult following. The brand recently released new styles like the Ruby in a fun, colorful gradient croc and the Joy in a polished steel blue. They’ve also updated some of their beloved classics like The Eva bag, this time in a blue denim iteration.
JW Pei Ruby shoulder bag in gradient light yellow and blue croc
JW Pei Ruby shoulder bag in white croc
JW Pei Joy handbag in steel blue
JW Pei Eva shoulder bag in blue denim weave
Daily Paper x KOMONO
Daily Paper and Komono have teamed up on the second iteration of their sunglasses collaboration. The two unisex designs come colored in black and ivory with lace-detailing featured across the entire silhouette.
Daily Paper x Komono black Rex sunglasses
Daily Paper x Komono ivory Rex sunglasses
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton just launched two new footwear styles: a sneaker (the LV Squad, which is an easy-to-wear, contemporary shoe) and a mule (the LV sunset, which is a sporty-inspired slide sandal that features a padded velcro strap). Digital darlings Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio grace the campaign for the two new summertime releases.
Louis Vuitton Squad sneakers
Louis Vuitton Sunset flat comfort mules
Emilia Wickstead x Emporio Sirenuse
Inspired by the enduring allure of the Amalfi Coast, Emporio Sirenuse and Emilia Wickstead came together on a collection of elegant swimsuits in Bioreports Newsy primary colors, airy striped kaftans, and matching elevated pool slides emblazoned with colorful stripes, too. Sport them wherever you are to feel like you’re poolside in Positano.
Emilia Wickstead x Sirenuse Positano Bea bikini in green
Emilia Wickstead x Sirenuse Positano Alfreda Slides in pink
Emilia Wickstead x Sirenuse Positano Scarlet one-piece in yellow
Emilia Wickstead x Sirenuse Positano Nara monogram striped caftan
Arielle Baron
Arielle Baron’s eponymous shoe line recently launched with six beautiful styles, including barely-there minimalist sandals, polished ankle boots, and wrap-around-the-ankle heels. And while Baron comes from a fashion family (her mother is former Fashion Director of Vogue Italia, Sciascia Gambaccini), her shoes are just for the style-set. The collection is designed with the intent to make anyone who wears them feel good and everything is handmade in Tuscany and sold exclusively on her newly launched site.
Arielle Baron Narcissus 95 sandals
Arielle Baron Nemesis 55 mid-heel sandals
Arielle Baron Narcissus 55 sandals
Arielle Baron Serra ankle boots
Clare V. x Heather Taylor Home
Clare V. teamed up with Heather Taylor Home on a cheerful accessories capsule that marries Clare V.’s signature shapes and graphics with the vivid ginghams loved by Heather Taylor Home. The collection includes belt bags, colorful totes, reversible bucket hats, coin purses, and even checked socks.
CV x Heather Taylor Home giant Marine tote
CV x Heather Taylor Home Serge hat
CV x Heather Taylor Home Le Sock