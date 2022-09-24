´The most important role in my decision´ – Zinchenko hails Arteta factor after joining Arsenal

Oleksandr Zincheko has labelled Mikel Arteta as “the most important role” in his decision to join Arsenal from Manchester City.

The versatile left-back, who regularly plays in midfield when captaining Ukraine, travelled to meet up with the Gunners on their pre-season tour of the United States earlier in the week.

Zinchenko was present as Arsenal defeated Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday, before his move to the Gunners became official on Friday.

The 25-year-old is thought to have signed a contract at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the 2src25-26 season, with Arsenal reportedly paying an initial £3srcmillion, and £2m in potential add-ons.

Zinchenko worked with Arteta during the Spaniard’s time at City as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola, and says the former Arsenal and Everton midfielder was a big draw to moving to north London.

“I would say it’s the most important role in my decision because I’ve known [Mikel] for a while, I used to work with him at Manchester City,” Zinchenko told Arsenal’s official website.

“The way we were working together, I was so impressed because I remember how many times we were working hard in the training sessions and then straight after with individual stuff and I took a lot from the manager and I hope I can take even more.

“Since the first day at City I knew that he’s going to be a very good manager. The way he can see football, especially I was watching the last season of Arsenal’s games and I was really enjoying it.

“You can see in the style, the picture of the game, so I would love to see it [while] playing and being involved.”