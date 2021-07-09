the-most-expensive-estates-in-the-priciest-zip-codes-are-up-for-grabs

-
Reuters
Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels, Taliban reassures Moscow
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian-led CSTO military bloc said on Thursday it was ready to mobilise its full capacity if the situation on Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan deteriorated as a Taliban delegation in Moscow told Russia it did not pose a threat to the region. That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighbouring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.
-
Associated Press
Schumer wants Senate votes soon on Biden’s domestic agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday he wants his chamber to vote on pivotal budget and infrastructure legislation before lawmakers break for their August recess, and warned he may delay that summer break to allow more time for work on President Joe Biden’s top domestic goals. In a letter to his colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., also said Democrats “stand ready to expeditiously fill any potential vacancies on the Supreme Court should they arise,” a clear reference to the possibility that liberal-leaning Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, might retire. Schumer’s plans underscore the priority his party is giving to Biden’s push to pump trillions of dollars into building roads, pipelines and other infrastructure projects, as well as bolstering health care, services for families, programs combating climate change and other initiatives.
-
Yahoo News Video
Florida Gov. DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly building collapse, the Republican governor is largely hitting pause on the culture wars.
-
Reuters
Nearly 600 rescued migrants disembark from charity boat in Italy
Hundreds of migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean disembarked on Friday in the southern Italian town of Augusta, in Sicily, after Rome-based maritime authorities agreed to give their ship a port. The Ocean Viking vessel, operated by SOS Mediterranee, carried 572 people, including around 180 minors, after picking them up in six separate operations in Maltese and Libyan search and rescue areas, the European NGO said. After asking the European Union to find a safe port for the migrants, the group said the situation onboard was deteriorating due to tension and exhaustion among those rescued.
-
Reuters
Mexico president says video of brother taking cash is part of smear campaign
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a video showing one of his younger brothers receiving cash from a political operator was part of an ongoing campaign by his adversaries to discredit him. In the video, released by Mexican news outlet Latinus, a man hands Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador an envelope stuffed with a large stack of bills, which a narrator says totaled 150,000 pesos ($7,500) and were part of a recurring set of payments. “But my conscience is clear,” added Lopez Obrador, who has built his reputation as an indefatigable scourge of corruption.
-
Reuters
U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will send senior federal law enforcement officials to Haiti as soon as possible to help after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the White House said on Friday. “The United States remains engaged and in close consultation with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people in the aftermath of the assassination of the president,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. In response to a Haitian government request, senior officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security will be sent to Port-au-Prince to assess the situation and see how to best assist, she said.
-
Associated Press
Families of Beirut blast victims want officials prosecuted
Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port protested in the Lebanese capital on Friday to pressure parliament to lift immunity of three legislators. One of the protests took place near the residency of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, where the legislature’s justice committee was meeting over the immunity request. Lebanese troops pushed the protesters back from the tightly secured building.
-
-
Reuters
Israeli settlements amount to war crime – U.N. rights expert
GENEVA (Reuters) -Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank amount to a war crime, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Friday, calling on countries to inflict a cost on Israel for its “illegal occupation”. Michael Lynk, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, was addressing a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, boycotted by Israel which does not recognise his mandate or cooperate with him.
-
Town & Country
40 American Towns You Haven’t Heard of But Should Visit ASAP
This boating and fishing community located on the salty Damariscotta River will have you wondering why river towns aren’t more popular. The shores are lined with oyster shells that historians say are from Native American gatherings 2,500 years ago.
-