The most expensive advent calendars money can buy: From Net-a-Porter, Selfridges & more

Ever wondered what the most expensive advent calendar is? From La Mer to Selfridges and Net-A-Porter, these are the most luxurious advent calendars out there.

Ever wondered what the most expensive advent calendar is? Us too, so we’ve scoured the most luxurious brands, including Selfridges, Net-A-Porter, La Mer and more in search of the priciest buys for Christmas.

From designer calendars stocked with the most lavish skincare and makeup products to advent calendars packed with 18-karat jewellery and limited edition fragrances, these are the most expensive advent calendars money can buy.

Luxury Advent Calendar, £10,000, Lark and Berry

SHOP NOW That’s right – the Lark & Berry advent calendar comes in at a whopping £10,000. Packaged to perfection, it features twelve individually wrapped jewellery boxes with a piece of fine jewellery included in each. Ranging from earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, she’ll be equipped with the most stunning and sparkling jewels to wear on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and any other special occasions.

La Mer Advent Calendar, £450, Selfridges

SHOP NOW Arriving in a limited-edition gift box, you’re in for a real treat with The Twelve Days of Transformation Advent Calendar! Suitable for all skin types, expect to find everything from the Iconic Cleansing Foam to The Tonic and The Intensive Revitalizing Mask

Advent Calendar, £450, Dr. Barbara Sturm

SHOP NOW Reimagined for Christmas 2022, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s advent calendar is full of the brand’s most loved products, as well as her latest innovations in full, deluxe and miniature sizes.

Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar, £450, Selfridges

SHOP NOW Acqua di Parma has created the most lavish advent calendar stocked with a number of bestselling perfumes, colognes, shower gels and hand creams. Indulge in a fragrant treat each day while you count down to the big day!

Carolina Bucci Forte Beads 18-Karat Gold Advent Calendar, £1,020, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW Build your very own bracelet over 24 days with Carolina Bucci’s jewellery advent calendar. Every drawer is stocked with two beads that you can arrange on the Lurex cord with 18-karat gold charms, and each one has been hand-carved from unique gemstones.

Chatsworth Luxury Jewellery and Gift Advent Calendar, £2,495, W.Hamond

SHOP NOW The definition of Instagrammable, this advent calendar is directly inspired by the regal beauty of Chatsworth House. Boasting an eye-watering £2,495 price tag, each door opens to reveal 24 drawers filled with £5,063 worth of glittering jewellery and gifts hand-selected by Rebecca Sellors.

Wedgwood Christmas Advent Calendar 2022, £675, John Lewis

SHOP NOW The Wedgwood Christmas Advent Calendar boasts a beautiful townhouse design. Inside you’ll discover 24 expertly crafted porcelain ornaments inspired by Wedgwood’s rich history.

Jewellery Advent Calendar, £25,000, Ingle & Rhode

SHOP NOW Believed to be this year’s most exclusive advent calendar, Ingle & Rhode’s jewellery edition is worth £28,575, and it’s priced at £25,000! An opulent design laden with fine ethical jewellery, ranging from earrings and necklaces to cufflinks, the value of the goodies behind each window actually grows as you move closer to Christmas Day.

The pièce de résistance, come Christmas morning unpack the final advent calendar window to reveal a beautiful La Stravaganza engagement ring complete with an oval sapphire that’s worth £4,495.

Old & Rare Whisky Advent Calendar, £999.95, Master of Malt

PRE-ORDER NOW For just under £1000, you can get your hands on the coveted Old & Rare Whisky advent calendar. Packed with some of the most highly sought-after and award-winning drams of whisky from across the globe, there’s nothing like indulging in a light tipple as you toast to the Christmas season.

