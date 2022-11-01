The most daring Halloween costumes celebrities have ever worn, from mermaid scales to Cheeto suits

Mariah Carey attends her private Halloween party in London on October 31, 2003.David Westing/Stringer/Getty Images

Halloween is the perfect time for celebrities to temporarily ditch their glamorous styles.

Instead, they can wear daring costumes that range from sensual minidresses to Cheeto suits.

Katy Perry once wore the latter, while Mariah Carey dressed as a mermaid with a shell bra in 2003.

In 2003, Mariah Carey wore a daring mermaid look to a Halloween party she hosted. Her outfit included a shell-shaped bra and a low-rise skirt with a wide slit in front.

Demi Lovato was unrecognizable at her own party 10 years later. She wore a long-sleeved dress that was ripped on the bottom, white face paint with dark eye makeup, and fake blood.

Demi Lovato at her Halloween party in California on October 31, 2013.Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rihanna ditched her glamorous style to dress as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in 2014. Her outfit included green face paint, a metallic bustier, leather gloves, and more.

Rihanna poses with friends in New York City on October 31, 2014.NCP/Star Max/Getty Images

Katy Perry went the quirky route that year and dressed as a Cheeto. Underneath her snack-inspired costume, she donned a red bodysuit and matching sneakers.

Katy Perry arrives at Kate Hudson’s Halloween party in California on October 30, 2014.Chinchilla/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For her Halloween party in 2015, Heidi Klum transformed into Jessica Rabbit. She wore a strapless red gown with a daring slit, prosthetics on her chest and face, purple latex gloves, and red pumps.

Heidi Klum at her Halloween party in New York City on October 31, 2015.Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

At the same party, Emily Ratajkowski dressed as Marge Simpson. But rather than wearing yellow clothes underneath her green minidress, she painted her entire body from head to toe.

Emily Ratajkowski at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in New York on October 31, 2015.Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner looked exactly like Christina Aguilera in 2015 when she wore a costume inspired by the 2002 “Dirrty” music video. She paired a striped bikini top with red shorts and leather chaps. Jenner also wore a blonde wig with black streaks.

Kylie Jenner dresses as Christina Aguilera on Halloween in 2015.Splash News

Winnie Harlow channeled RuPaul in 2018 by wearing a red corset-style leotard made from latex. She also donned thigh-high heeled boots, a blonde hairstyle, and a black fur coat.

Winnie Harlow poses in New York City on October 31, 2018.Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

At a different party that year, Kendall Jenner dressed as a fembot from the “Austin Powers” series. She wore a blonde wig, pink gloves, and feather-embellished heels with her see-through baby-doll dress.

Kendall Jenner at a Halloween party in Las Vegas on October 31, 2018.Bryan Steffy/Stringer/Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake wore cubic costumes that transformed them into Harley Quinn and Robin Legos to take their child trick or treating.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in New York City on October 31, 2018.Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Frankie Grande looked unrecognizable that year when he covered himself in silver paint and sparkles to dress as Guy Diamond from the “Trolls” franchise. He also wore a metallic wig, green nose, and platform boots.

Frankie Grande at a party in New York City on October 31, 2018.Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In 2019, Khloe Kardashian put a daring twist on the classic Cruella de Vil costume. She wore a black-and-white dress with giant shoulder pads, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

Khloe Kardashian shared this Halloween picture to Instagram on November 1, 2019.Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Bella Hadid wore the bikini version of Fred Flintstones’ outfit that year. She also added bone-shaped earrings and a dark pixie haircut.

Bella Hadid shared this picture to Instagram on October 31, 2019.Bella Hadid/Instagram

Ashley Graham wore a maternity version of a Jessica Rabbit costume. Her look included a red wig, purple gloves, and a strapless latex gown with a thigh-high slit.

Ashley Graham shared this photo of her and Justin Ervin on October 27, 2019.Ashley Graham/Instagram

Jordyn Wood and Megan Thee Stallion wore crisscross bikinis for their “Tekken” and “Street Fighter”-inspired costumes in 2019. Woods added fishnet tights to her look, and Megan wore thigh-high boots.

Jordyn Woods posted this picture of her and Megan Thee Stallion on October 31, 2019.Jordyn Woods/Instagram

In 2020, Bella Thorne dressed as Little Red Riding Hood. Her costume included a red cape, thigh-high tights, and a latex minidress with a plunging neckline.

Bella Thorne shared this photo to Instagram on October 24, 2020.Bella Thorne/Instagram

Paris Hilton put a twist on the classic nurse costume that year with a white dress that had a deep square neckline. The look also included a form-fitting skirt, pointed pumps, and Chanel gloves.

Paris Hilton dresses as a nurse in Los Angeles, California, on October 31, 2020.MEGA/Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch looked like a modern version of Winifred Sanderson in 2022. She wore the character’s signature curls, red lipstick, and cape, but swapped her dress for a corset and miniskirt.

Madelaine Petsch shared this photo to Instagram on October 30, 2022.Madelaine Petsch/Instagram

Addison Rae covered herself in fake blood to mimic Lady Gaga’s 2009 MTV Video Music Awards look. She also wore the musician’s daring outfit from that night: a white bra and matching underwear.

Addison Rae dressed as Lady Gaga for Halloween in 2022.Addison Rae/Instagram

