The Minions are on Minecraft and we cannot keep calm! – HT Tech

The Minions are on Minecraft!!! It is time for those little yellow guys to take over. In case you do not know about these delightful creatures, please Google it. This suspender-wearing, yellow fellows have gotten three Despicable Me movies, a cartoon series, and Minion-centric spinoff movie as well. And they will be starring in an upcoming sequel to the offshoot movie called Minions: The Rise of Gru, as Polygon reports. And now, their world domination takes a step more and these guys are headed to Minecraft.

The Minions x Minecraft is a new add-on that’s come from Illumination and it launched on Friday. Illumination are the guys behind the Minion franchise that includes a bunch of mobile games as well. You can go buy it from the Minecraft Marketplace right now. This new downloadable content doesn’t just add the blocky Minecraft versions of the Minions or the other characters on the game. You can also help Gru fight villains like Vector, El Macho, and Vicious Six. All this is apparently a part of the lead-up to the movie Minions: The Rise of Gru that will hit theatres on July 1 next year.

This is not the first time we’ve seen new characters from cool third-party franchise on Minecraft. Mojang has added skin packs and additional content for a whole bunch of franchises including Mario, Star Wars, and most recently, Sonic the Hedgehog. And the Minions have been crazy popular so it’s kinda surprising that it took so much time for these characters to turn up on Minecraft.

Whether you are a Minions fan or not, this is going to be fun add-on in the game that you can try your hand on. Head over to the Minecraft Marketplace to buy this new DLC right away.