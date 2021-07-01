Home Technology The Microsoft Store in Windows 11 already has TikTok and OBS available to download – Techradar
Technology

The Microsoft Store in Windows 11 already has TikTok and OBS available to download – Techradar

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
the-microsoft-store-in-windows-11-already-has-tiktok-and-obs-available-to-download-–-techradar
Windows 11



(Image credit: Microsoft)

One of the big surprises from Windows 11 was the complete redesign of the Microsoft Store and the relaxed restrictions of apps that can now be downloaded from it, and it has resulted in some great new apps appearing..

The Microsoft Store has become something of an epitome of abandonware, with confused rules for users and confused guidelines for developers since its appearance in Windows 8.

However, the store is finally seeing a redesign, making it much easier for users to find their apps in one place rather than having to perform multiple searches from their web browser.

The start of this store relaunch is already occurring, even before Windows 11 is officially released to everyone publicly, with well-known apps already available on the new store.

  • Embracing what works of both Windows 11 and macOS
  • Here are the best laptops of 2021
  • Let’s talk about the great wallpapers in Windows 11

What’s in the Store?

With a renewed focus on making the store available for everyone, this now means that not just Win32 apps can be downloaded. From web apps, to UWP, to React Native, and even Android’s APK apps will be available once Windows 11 launches later this year.

Now, Zoom, Canva, TikTok and OBS Studio are available on the store, ready to download either from the app or from the web through the ‘pop-up’ store, another feature of the redesign if you’re away from your Windows 11 device.

Even with the release date of Windows 11 rumored to be in October, it’s encouraging to see developers be enthusiastic towards the new store, enabling users to make it much easier to find and download apps.

While the new store isn’t available on Windows 10, you can try out the Insider release at your discretion to see just what else is available on the store.

Via Windows Latest

  • Check to see if your device can run Windows 11

Daryl is the Software and Downloads Writer at TechRadar, where you will see his posts covering Apple, Google, Microsoft and the software that they all inhabit.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

WhatsApp View Once rolled out to Android testers,...

Sports news and stats app Locker raises €700,000...

Some Xiaomi TVs and smartphones in India are...

Battlefield 2042: Game Will Support New Tech To...

NASA Is Offering Its Software Catalogue With Over...

Sony teases launch of new vlogging camera next...

Digitimes: mini-LED 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro set...

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s next update will greatly improve...

Tecno Spark Go 2021 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched...

New Sony camera to be announced July 7...

Leave a Reply