the-match:-phil-mickelson,-tom-brady-set-for-golf,-trash-talk-against-bryson-dechambeau,-aaron-rodgers

The fourth installment of The Match, this time between Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, is Tuesday night.

This made-for-TV event should be a lot of fun and the course at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, will provide a stunning backdrop for some (hopefully) great golf shots and (guaranteed) trash talk.

The four participants made time for the media on Monday on consecutive conference calls, where the hot takes were flying.

Rodgers got in an early dig when he commented on Mickelson’s third-from-the-bottom finish Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“Phil coming off a solid T-70 in Detroit. He made three birdies on his last five holes to get to T-70. Bryson missed the cut, so not much better.”

Mickelson actually finished T-74. Rodgers went on to say he hasn’t been playing much golf.

“I’ve literally played eight rounds since last August. That’s not a made up stat,” he said before quickly correcting himself. “Sorry, I might have exaggerated. I think I’ve played nine rounds since last August. Last training camp, I played with my good friend Andy North. We had some good matches together.

“Not an excuse. I feel like the less I play, the better I play. Less to think about. Golfers can be such head cases sometimes when they start to think about everything. (Phil and Bryson) are probably two of the biggest tinkerers in the history of the game.”

DeChambeau said he’s not concerned with Rodgers’ lack of play.

“I love someone who doesn’t play that much golf because that usually means their next round is going to be their best.”

Brady, however, said he’s not buying it.

“I think that sounds like a little bit of an excuse,” he said. “I’m not falling for it. … I’ve seen him compete, he’s one of the all-time great competitors that I’ve ever gone against. I’ve had a decent record against him lately and I’m hoping that continues on the golf course. … but I’m not going to fall victim to an excuse like that from Aaron.”

Neither is Mickelson.

“Either he is trying to lull us to sleep so that we’re not sharp. Tom and I aren’t falling for that. Or, he’s trying to make an excuse before we even play as to why we’re going to beat them so bad, so one of those two things is happening. I’m not sure because I don’t know Aaron well enough to really identify which one of those it is, but we’re not falling for it.

“It’s no banana in the tailpipe,” Mickelson said, referencing a famous scene from the 1984 movie Beverly Hills Cop. “I’m so old that a lot of you might not know what I’m referring to.”

Between the hot takes and one-liners, there was plenty of professional compliments among the four combatants.

“I’ve been inspired by what Tom has done,” Mickelson said. “Before I even got into overall health and fitness, I saw how much discipline he showed in taking care of his body and his mind.

“It’s remarkable what he’s done and as I’ve tried to follow his lead, it’s allowed me to have experience like I did a month ago at the PGA Championship which was one of the coolest moments of my career.”

Brady said he was rooting harder than anyone for Mickelson while watching the PGA.

“I think the appreciation he has for the sport and how much he loves the game of golf has been really inspiring for me. … He’s been at the top of his game for so long, I can’t remember pro golf without him being in the mix.

“A major at 51 is just the most incredible accomplishment.”

DeChambeau was probably speaking for everyone when he talked about what he’s looking forward to most.

“I love the banter, that’s going to be a lot of fun, just being able to showcase the skillset of everybody and show a different side that people don’t get to see from us professional athletes. You’ll see a side that nobody gets to see. Ever.”

