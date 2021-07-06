the-match-4:-how-to-watch-phil-mickelson,-tom-brady-vs.-bryson-dechambeau,-aaron-rodgers

The fourth installment of the made-for-TV golf event, The Match, takes place Tuesday. The Match 4 pits Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana. Players will have open mics and will be able to talk with other players and the commentators during the modified alternate shot match play event, which will raise money for Feeding America and other charities.

Michelson, this year’s PGA Championship winner, is paired with the seven-time Super Bowl winner after playing alongside Charles Barkley for the 2020 version of The Match. DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, will play alongside last season’s NFL MVP, who also has been subject to much offseason speculation due to a contentious relationship with the Green Bay Packers.

THE MATCH: Mickelson, Brady set for golf, trash talk against DeChambeau, Rodgers

PICKS AND PREDICTIONS: Who will emerge victorious at The Match in Montana?

AARON RODGERS AND LARRY FITZGERALD: Each a co-owner of an NBA Finals team, the two connect at The Match

‘HE HAS AN OPENING RIGHT NOW’: Charles Barkley jokes he might caddie for Bryson DeChambeau

LOOK: The breathtaking Montana course that is site of The Match is not to be missed

Phil Mickelson reads a putt for Tom Brady during The Match on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Here is everything you need to know for The Match 4:

What channel is The Match on?

The Match can be watched on TBS, TNT and truTV. It also is available via streaming on fuboTV. The Match pregame show starts at 5 p.m. ET, with the competition coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Basketball Hall Famer Charles Barkley will be on the call as an analyst, as will 17-year NFL veteran Larry Fitzgerald and 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman. LPGA player Cheyenne Woods will serve as an on-course reporter.

Where is The Match golf tournament being played?

The Match is being held at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. The golf course sits at an elevation of approximately 7,500 feet. The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course and is listed at No. 3 on Golfweek’s Best private courses in the state of Montana.

What are the odds for The Match?

According to BetMGM, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers are favorites to win (-175) over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady (+140). Odds last updated at 6 a.m. ET.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Match 4: How to watch, matchups, odds, golf course info