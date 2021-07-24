The Marvels: 5 Actors Confirmed For The MCU Movie (So Far) – Screen Rant

The reason why the title of the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel isn’t Captain Marvel 2 or Captain Marvel with a subtitle is that, much like Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Marvels is an MCU solo sequel that seeks to broaden its spotlight a little to include a partnership with other superheroes. In the case of the Ant-Man sequel, Scott Lang was joined by a winged Hope van Dyne. In the case of The Marvels, Carol Danvers will be joined by two other Marvel-themed heroes.

Set to be released on November 11, 2022, The Marvels will be directed by Candyman’s Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, who previously penned two episodes of WandaVision. Ranging from the obvious to the unexpected, these actors are confirmed to appear in the highly anticipated sequel.

5 Brie Larson

Unsurprisingly, the new Captain Marvel movie will feature Captain Marvel herself, played by Brie Larson. Larson recently announced an end to weekly content on the YouTube channel she started up during lockdown so she could focus on returning to her regular job: playing one of the most powerful Avengers. It’s easy to pump out regular YouTube content when unable to leave the house, but not so easy with all the training, rehearsing, and shooting involved in starring in Marvel blockbusters, not to mention all the press junkets.

Carol’s near-unlimited power makes her an inspiring figure, but like Superman, it also limits the conflict in her stories. At the end of the first movie, she took on the behemoth responsibility of singlehandedly protecting the entire universe. At the beginning of the second one, she’ll have some stories to tell. She can’t be everywhere at once, so there’s no chance she can save everybody that needs to be saved – she might be reeling from a handful of failures.

4 Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani has been cast to play Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, in her own series on Disney+. Presumably, the series will chronicle Kamala’s superhero origin story, growing up in Jersey City and eventually acquiring shapeshifting abilities (which will be an interesting challenge to pull off in live-action). This series will directly lead into The Marvels, in which Kamala will have a supporting role alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. Vellani had no previous professional acting credits before being cast as Ms. Marvel, but she had been chosen as a member of the TIFF Next Wave Committee at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

In the comics, Carol is Kamala’s childhood idol and the reason she wants to become a superhero in the first place, so it makes sense for the MCU to pair them up. If Larson and Vellani’s chemistry in The Marvels is strong enough, Carol and Kamala could become the next chapter of the MCU’s answer to Tony Stark and Peter Parker’s endearing father-son dynamic from the Infinity Saga.

3 Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton has been cast in The Marvels in an as-yet-undisclosed role that’s reported to be the film’s villain. She previously appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale, the Channel 4 sitcom Fresh Meat, and the Netflix horror satire Velvet Buzzsaw. The Marvels will be Ashton’s highest-profile and highest-billed movie role to date. There are a few theories about who her character might be: Moonstone, Deathbird, Korvac.

The MCU has traditionally been accused of having a villain problem, but recent additions to the franchise’s rogues’ gallery like Thanos, Killmonger, Agatha Harkness, and “He Who Remains” seem to have marked a tide change. With any luck, Ashton’s role in The Marvels will continue that trajectory.

2 Park Seo-Joon

Park Seo-joon isn’t particularly well-known to western audiences yet, but he’s a pretty big name in South Korea, having starred in TV dramas like Kill Me, Heal Me and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and movies like Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury. He also had a cameo appearance in Parasite, the one Korean movie almost all western moviegoers have seen.

He won’t be unknown to western audiences for much longer, however, as he’s been cast in a supporting role in The Marvels. Like Ashton, his actual role has yet to be disclosed, probably because the character name alone would be a major spoiler for the plot.

1 Teyonah Parris

While the focus of WandaVision was squarely on Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s portmanteau-ed titular Avengers, Wanda and Vision themselves, a bunch of the show’s fan-favorite supporting characters managed to steal the spotlight, including Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, Randall Park’s Agent Woo, Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, and indeed Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. Although Monica was introduced as a S.W.O.R.D. agent trying to live up to her late mother’s legacy, WandaVision ultimately gave her a superhero origin story as entering Wanda’s sitcom fantasy gave her the ability to absorb energy.

Parris is confirmed to reprise her role in The Marvels, which could see her take up her crimefighting alter ego, “Photon,” which was also her mom’s callsign in the first Captain Marvel movie. In the first movie, set in the ‘90s, Monica was played by child actor Akira Akbar. Young Monica was shown to look up to Carol, meaning that The Marvels will team Captain Marvel up with not one, but two superheroes who grew up idolizing her.

