The Mandalorian leads Disney+ Empire to the Emmys 2021 – MARCA.com

Both The Mandalorian and The Crown topped the Emmy nominations list this year with 24 apiece.

The Disney+ series, which is set in the Star Wars universe, did well to match Netflix’s incredibly popular British monarchy series

Disney+ also had their inaugural Marvel show, Wandavision, getting 23 of its own nominations. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso came in behind on 20 nominations, while other popular titles were Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, HBO’s I May Destroy You and Mare of Easttown.

This year’s Emmys will return to being an in-person show, after last autumn’s edition was mostly virtual. It will be hosted on September 19 on CBS and will get going at 20:00 Eastern time at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre.

Streaming’s takeover

Streaming platforms accounted for a whopping 342 of 2021’s Emmy nominations, which is unsurprisingly a new record and a sizeable increase on the 270 in 2020.

Cable television, meanwhile, fell from having 198 nominations to 166, while broadcast television channels saw their nominations drop as well, from 126 to only 105.

Netflix leads the way

In another piece of unsurprising news, Netflix again led the way for streaming services or TV networks for the second year in a row, picking up the most nominations with 129. What did cause a few raised eyebrows, though, is that Netflix actually saw their nominations fall by 31 compared to 2020.

Instead, the main drivers behind streaming services’ jump this year were Disney+ and HBO Max.